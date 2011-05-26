Mavericks Return To NBA Finals With Win Over Thunder

Five years after losing to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals the Dallas Mavericks will get a second shot at a title this year. On the strength of Dirk Nowitzki’s 26 points and 9 rebounds the Mavs finished off The Oklahoma City Thunder 100 to 96 to win their Western Conference Finals series. However, Dirk was clearly not satisfied.

“We’ve got one of those trophies already,” Nowitzki said of the silver Western Conference Champion trophy. “This is nice for a day, but we set our goals in October to win it all. We haven’t done it yet.”

The Mavs face the winner of the Eastern Conference series between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls. The Heat lead that series 3 games to 1.

In somewhat related NBA news, the Lakers (who were swept by the Mavericks in their series) hired former Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Mike Brown as their new Coach. He will be replacing Phil Jackson who is retiring after twenty years on the sidelines.

RELATED POSTS:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: