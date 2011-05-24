Kemba Walker’s H.S. Alma Mater Closes Over Financial Woes

NEW YORK– Rice High School, a school famed for producing basketball stars Kemba Walker and Felipe Lopez, is closing permanently due to financial troubles that plagued the school for over a decade.

“Economic realities have forced this painful, difficult and emotional decision,” the school’s Board of Trustees announced in a statement Monday. “Rice High School has been operating at a cumulative budget deficit of millions of dollars for over a decade. The school hung on as long as it could to continue fulfilling its core mission of educating young men.”

UConn star Kemba Walker was shocked to hear the news of his alma mater closing.

“For a lot of us, it kept us out of trouble, it helped us grow,” Walker said. “A lot of us are successful now because of Rice. It changed me.”

Read more at NYdailynews.com

RELATED:

UConn’s Kemba Walker Reads First Book At Age 20

UConn Holds On For 56-55 Win Over Kentucky

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: