“Pirates Of The Caribbean, On Stranger Tides” Black Carpet

The Russ Parr Morning Show’s own Alfredas was on the Black Carpet for the premiere of Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Tickets were sold for charity at a whopping $1,000 a piece to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Alfredas spoke with fans who stood in line for 36 hours to see the movie and got in a few questions with stars like Kyle Massey (“Fish Hooks”), Shay Mitchell and Ashley Benson (“Pretty Little Liars”) and American Idol’s Kimberly Locke. Watch the clip!

