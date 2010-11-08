Kanye West, Pusha T, CyHi Da Prynce, Big Sean & J. Cole “Looking For Trouble”

Kanye West’s “G.O.O.D. Fridays” series of free downloads has been a mixed bag at best.

Some weeks, we’re given treats like CRS’s “Don’t Stop” or the Watch The Throne preview track “The Joy,” other weeks we’re given complete garbage like that one with Ryan Leslie rapping on it.

Looks like we might be on a garbage week.

We’re gonna be totally honest and say that we didn’t even make it through all of “Looking For Trouble.”

We weren’t exactly blown away by the beat, and the cast of characters on this track reads like a bunch of weed carriers bench warmers who got the keys to the studio for a couple of hours.

It’s obvious that these tracks are being “finished” week to week, hence J. Cole writing his verse while on the way to the studio on Friday night.

Download “Looking For Trouble” for free at www.KanyeWest.com!

