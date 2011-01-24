Kim Kardashian Thinks She Works Hard For Her Millions

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian stopped by the Wendy Williams Show for girl talk recently where they discussed plastic surgery, marriage, Kim’s new boyfriend Kris Humphris and when her single with The Dream will be dropping.

Kimmy seems to think that waking up at 4:30am to appear on television, makes her a hard-worker. Here’s what she said:

“I think that we work so hard and I think sometimes people are like “Oh, what do you do?” and they have all those kind of comments, “You’re famous, for being famous.” But we woke up today at 4:30 a.m. and its like non-stop. If it’s not the shoe company, it’s the clothing line with Sears that we’re doing. So, it’s so much that we have going on that you would like to think that the hard work pays off.”

She says she hasn’t gotten plastic surgery:

I have big lips! I’ve always had big lips. I’m so not the person against plastic surgery but if you’re asking me and I’m telling you I’ve done botox on my show. I’ve done the cellulite whatever on my show…I’m so open, I’m the first person to say “Oh my God, yes I did and I’ve got the best doctor”.

She also says this about her butt and breast “It’s real and jiggly and I wish it was firmer. The boobs are real and saggy.”

On working with The Dream:

“I have. I was doing it all in fun. The Dream, Ciara and Kanye all kind of talked me into doing it because I was not into doing this. [I was like], I have too much going on, I don’t want to do this. We decided to do it because it was something I was so nervous about. I don’t have an album coming out. I did one song for the show. You’ll see the process on the show and half the proceeds are going to a cancer organization. The Dream lost his mom and I lost my dad. The Dream and I really bonding over the lost of our parents due to cancer.”

Sorry to tell you Kim, but you have it pretty easy; and I base that off of the notion that you became famous for no reason other than a sex tape.