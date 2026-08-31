Keke Palmer Sparks Backlash After Birthday Party With Diddy’s Sons

Keke Palmer's birthday post featuring Diddy's sons sparked criticism, overshadowing her message of gratitude.

Diddy remains incarcerated, adding controversy to Palmer's association with his sons.

Palmer's original post emphasized celebrating life, friendship, and community, despite the online backlash.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Keke Palmer’s birthday celebration was supposed to be about gratitude, longtime friendships and another year of life. Instead, one photo from her Instagram carousel quickly became the focus of online criticism.

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The actress celebrated turning 33 on August 26 by sharing a 20-slide collection of photos from her special day. Among the first images was a picture of Palmer standing between King and Justin Combs, the sons of Sean “Diddy” Combs. Palmer wrapped her arms around both brothers while smiling at the camera.

She accompanied the birthday post with a message about appreciating the people who have remained in her life through different seasons.

“I’ve known most of these people 4EVER. They still show up for me!” Palmer wrote. She went on to say she was happy to spend her birthday surrounded by people who believe everyone deserves to experience happiness together.

Palmer also reflected on the importance of community, grace and gratitude, thanking God for another year and acknowledging the people who have been part of her journey.

The sweet sentiment, however, was overshadowed by reactions to the photo with Diddy’s sons.

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Some Instagram users questioned Palmer’s decision to make the picture the first slide in her carousel, while others criticized her for publicly spending time with the brothers amid their father’s legal troubles.

“Baby, I flew first class to the comments,” one person wrote. Another commenter referred to King and Justin as “little Diddlers.” Someone else called the first picture “a choice” and suggested Palmer should have placed it at the end of the carousel.

Another disappointed follower accused Palmer of being “always on the wrong side of history,” while another said there was “too much going on in the world” for the photo to lead the post.

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The backlash comes as Diddy remains incarcerated following his 2025 federal case. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act.

During his sentencing, Justin spoke in court and asked for his father to receive a second chance. He described watching his father lose everything as deeply painful for their family and said he believed Diddy had changed.

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Diddy also addressed the court in a four-page letter, expressing remorse for the pain he caused and acknowledging his mistakes.

While Palmer did not address the criticism surrounding her birthday post, her original message remained focused on celebrating life, friendship and the people she considers part of her community.

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