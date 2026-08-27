A Janet Jackson Biopic May Be Coming — These 5 Actresses Could Channel The Queen Of Rhythm Nation

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Could Janet Jackson be making her own biopic soon? While The Velvet Rope singer has yet to announce official plans, fans grew excited after the singer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson hinted that she might be making a story of her incredible life and music legacy.

Here’s what Jaafar Jackson said.

While speaking to GQ Middle East about his buzzworthy acting debut in the Michael Jackson biopic this year, Jaafar, 30, weighed in on why Janet, 60, “kindly” opted out of the film.

“I don’t want to speak too early, but Janet has ideas of maybe doing her own film,” said the actor during his interview published Aug. 20, insisting that there was no bad blood about the decision.

“So having someone portrayed in this and then choosing a different actor for her own is just…” Jaafar Jackson added with a strong pause, hinting that it wouldn’t make sense to cast one actor to play Janet in Michael and then choose a different actor for her standalone film.

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While we wait for Janet Jackson to finally green light and announce plans for an official biopic, the suspense has us doing a little fan casting of our own. Whoever gets the chance to play the Rhythm Nation queen will have some seriously iconic shoes to fill. From her childhood in the Jackson family spotlight to her evolution into one of the biggest performers in the world, the role would require someone who can act, dance, command a stage and capture Janet’s more private, vulnerable side.

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Here are five actresses that we would LOVE to see take on the role.

1. Teyana Taylor.

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Teyana Taylor feels like a natural choice. She has the dance skills, musical background and undeniable stage presence needed to portray Janet. She’s an Oscar-nominated star, too, giving her even more Hollywood cred to take on the role. Teyana also knows how to tell a story through movement, which would be essential when recreating Janet’s legendary performances and choreography. After seeing her acting work in films such as One Battle After Another and Straw, we also know she has the dramatic chops to tackle the more emotional chapters of Janet’s life.

Taylor is a huge fan of the singer, too. As previously reported, in June, Taylor burst into tears as she accepted the ‘Icon Of The Year’ honor at the 2026 BET Awards from Janet Jackson, who praised her for being an innovator and trend setter. The two powerhouses shared a sweet hug before Taylor shouted, “Oh my God. B*tch, I’m gagging,” in disbelief.

Read more after the flip!

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