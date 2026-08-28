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Kanye West Shows Support For Lil Durk, Pulls Up To Trial

Kanye West pulled up to Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles to show his support for the Chicago rapper.

Published on August 28, 2026

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Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West pulled up to Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles to show his support for the Chicago rapper.

In true Ye fashion, he arrived at the courthouse dressed in all black as he stood behind his Chicago bredrin. West reportedly sat with Smurk’s family during OTF Jam’s testimony.

Following the court proceedings, the Graduation rapper linked up with Durk affiliate OTF Doodie Lo, who held up a “Free Durk” T-shirt. Doodie Lo later shared the photo online, writing,”Ye we love and respect you for showing up at our darkest times.”

As Smurk’s first week in court wraps up, several major names have made appearances in support, including G Herbo, Machine Gun Kelly, Dreezy and now Ye.

Throughout OTF Jam’s testimony, he made it clear why decided to take the stand, while also saying he doesn’t want to see Lil Durk go to prison.

“I’m not banking or hoping that Durk gets life. I’m just telling my side of the story.”

Jam also expressed frustration over Durk allegedly summoning him to carry out the hit on Quando Rondo.

“I just did all that time in jail. Why call me?”

Detailing his regret after being apart the shooting that ultimately left Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab dead, “I didn’t know dude that got shot. He was an innocent person to me.”

With the first week of testimony now in the books, all eyes remain on the courtoom as Durk’s high-profile trial continues.

Kanye West Shows Support For Lil Durk, Pulls Up To Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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