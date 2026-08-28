Every Song You Heard In GTA VI Extended Look
Rockstar Games offered its official extended look at its anticipated game Grand Theft Auto VI on Netflix Thursday, August 27.
Aside from it being a popular game in the franchise for its unexpected heists, missions, characters, and unhinged gameplay, the Grand Theft Auto franchise is also known to have phenomenal in-game soundtracks.
Related | 8 Things We Learned About GTA VI From Netflix’s Extended Look
GTA VI is no different, as fans all over pinpointed certain songs they heard from the extended look on Netflix, including big rap names like Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, Kodak Black, Tay Keith and more.
So here is a list of every song we heard in the Grand Theft Auto VI extended look.
Pop Bottles — Bird Man, Lil Man
Pound Town – Sexyy Red, Tay Keith
Skrilla – Kodak Black
Let Your Love Flow – The Bellamy Brothers
Love Bites – Def Leppard
People Are People – Depeche Mode
But I Think It’s a Dream – Captain & Tennille
Cars and Girls – Prefab Sprout
Off the Grid – Chk Chk Chk (!!!) (feat. Meah Pace)
Devil Woman – Cliff Richard
Se Me Nota (Agarrame) Prod by B-One – Chimbala, Omega
Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) – Phil Collins
Mine O’ Mine – Aluna, Jayda G
Every Song You Heard In GTA VI Extended Look was originally published on hiphopnc.com