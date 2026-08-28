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Every Song You Heard In GTA VI Extended Look

Published on August 28, 2026

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Two people holding guns on a dock with palm trees and a city skyline in the background, with the "Grand Theft Auto VI" logo displayed.
Source: Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Rockstar Games offered its official extended look at its anticipated game Grand Theft Auto VI on Netflix Thursday, August 27.

Aside from it being a popular game in the franchise for its unexpected heists, missions, characters, and unhinged gameplay, the Grand Theft Auto franchise is also known to have phenomenal in-game soundtracks.

Related | 8 Things We Learned About GTA VI From Netflix’s Extended Look

GTA VI is no different, as fans all over pinpointed certain songs they heard from the extended look on Netflix, including big rap names like Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, Kodak Black, Tay Keith and more.

So here is a list of every song we heard in the Grand Theft Auto VI extended look.

Pop Bottles — Bird Man, Lil Man

Pound Town – Sexyy Red, Tay Keith

Skrilla – Kodak Black

Let Your Love Flow – The Bellamy Brothers

Love Bites – Def Leppard

People Are People – Depeche Mode

But I Think It’s a Dream – Captain & Tennille

Cars and Girls – Prefab Sprout

Off the Grid – Chk Chk Chk (!!!) (feat. Meah Pace)

Devil Woman – Cliff Richard

Se Me Nota (Agarrame) Prod by B-One – Chimbala, Omega

Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) – Phil Collins

Mine O’ Mine – Aluna, Jayda G

Every Song You Heard In GTA VI Extended Look was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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