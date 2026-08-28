‘Temptation Island’ Guest Caught In PA Program Lie At Duke

Mitchell Layton

There comes a time when the good old “fake-it-until-you-make-it” approach doesn’t always work, and the highly-competitive Physician Assistant Program at Duke University is definitely not the place for it.

Influencer Angel Victoria Murdock unfortunately had to find that out the hard way after she spent the past two years not only looking the part but even faking credentials on social media, only to recently get exposed by actual graduates in the 2026 postgrad PA Program.

RELATED: Little Known Black History Fact: The Black Blue Devil

Duke University Removes Black Scholarship Program

Murdock, who some may remember as a contestant last year on the Netflix revival of Temptation Island, went to the extent of rocking scrubs as she allegedly did psych rotations and posing for grad photos on Instagram in cap and gown. However, it was ultimately revealed to be one big lie; the scrubs, cap and gown all appear to have been store bought, and her intel was allegedly stolen by following the social media of class historian, Kiera Brown. In a breakdown video of the situation (seen above), Brown detailed how many of her recap posts of rotations relating to psych ed, OB/GYN and family medicine for example would ironically be copied by Murdock soon after. In addition, she confirmed that she nor any of the other members in the 90-student graduating class had ever spoken to or saw her on campus. As expected, she also doesn’t appear in the official group photo.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Murdock is also in the hot seat for allegedly faking her credentials as a real estate agent, which could possibly lead to even bigger issues. More details below, via The New York Post:

“Murdock published listings for properties worth $300,000, shared house tours, posted pictures of ‘clients’ and boasted about making as much as $7,200 a month as a real estate agent on social media. Her biography states she is ‘Licensed in NC & GA.’

‘Shoutout to my clients! Trying to sell and buy can be difficult but they pulled it off. Today we finally closed! Thank you for trusting me! Congrats Jenny and Matt,’ Murdock wrote under a picture of a happy couple with a baby signing a document in 2021.

In late 2022 she posted: ‘I got my license in September and ive been grinding ever since!’

However, the 26-year-old from Raleigh is not listed on North Carolina or Georgia’s database of licensed realtors. Howard Hanna Allen Tate Real Estate, where she claimed to have worked, confirmed it has never employed anyone by Murdock’s name.

Impersonating a real estate broker is a class one misdemeanor in North Carolina, which could result in jail time, and a misdemeanor in Georgia, where offenders can face fines.

Murdock also used the REALTOR title, a federally registered trademark belonging to the National Association of Realtors, despite not being a member. “

The Post was also able to disprove her self-proclaimed double major in Psychology and Biology at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, with the university telling the outlet that she dropped out midway before finishing. As of now, both her Instagram and TikTok have been deactivated and she’s yet to make any statement to clear up the allegations on her name.

Take a look below at how social media is reacting to Angel Victoria Murdock’s big dupe at Duke:

1. So, let me get this straight. The Angel Victoria girl was cosplaying as a Duke PA student??? For what? TikTok, brand deals? This is seriously mental illness.

via @afrotechbabe