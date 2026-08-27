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IKEA & XBOX Unveil 9-Piece Furniture Collection [Photos]

Home Decor Achievement Unlocked: XBOX & IKEA Unveil New Furniture Collection

And one last thing: you can take your gaming setup to another level with a Gears of War: E-Day Replica Lancer, which is now available for pre-order on the XBOX Game Studios store.

Published on August 27, 2026

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  • XBOX and IKEA launched a 9-piece furniture collection inspired by XBOX controllers and branding.
  • The collection includes functional pieces like a TV stand, laptop support, and gaming stools.
  • Gamers can also purchase a Gears of War: E-Day Replica Lancer to complete their XBOX-themed room.
A cozy living room with a green cabinet, white chair, and various decorative elements like plants and artwork.
IKEA / XBOX

XBOX wants to be your one-stop station for entertainment, and it also wants to help furnish your gaming room or your digs.

At gamescom, XBOX and Swedish furniture company IKEA unveiled a new furniture collection that should have members of the team green chomping at the bit.

The new nine-piece furniture collection is called “YXSTABY”. It is part of XBOX’s continued celebration of its 25th Anniversary, giving gamers a chance to take their gaming setup to the next level with affordable, good-looking, XBOX-inspired furniture to put around your $899.99 Series X25th Anniversary Edition console.

The collection includes decorative pieces that XBOX aficionados should be very familiar with, using XBOX’s popular controller as a source of inspiration. According to IKEA, the collection “fits into daily life, with thoughtful, versatile pieces that make room when it’s time to play, and still feel at home when the game is over.”

For example, there is a stainless steel platter modeled after the D-pad and other XBOX-inspired furniture that IKEA claims will “solve the small, familiar challenges that can come with playing at home.”

A black and white abstract image featuring a large circular shape with intersecting lines and gradients.
IKEA

There is a stool shaped like a thumbstick, available in green and black, that “tilts with you while you play,” so it’s designed to adjust with you during tense gaming moments.

Two images showing ergonomic stools - one with a black padded seat, the other with a green base and seat.
IKEA x XBOX

There is also a rollable television stand with multiple functions, including a storage compartment in the back, a toolbox for controllers and cables, and a laptop stand.

A white display stand with a framed photograph of a speeding red car, and a white display stand with various electronic accessories and devices.
IKEA x XBOX

XBOX makes a ton of controllers, so it made perfect sense for the collection to feature a controller display box in two colors, plus a side table on wheels with sliding doors.

A wooden storage unit with two game controllers and other gaming accessories neatly organized inside.
IKEA x XBOX

Here is a full breakdown of the collection and pricing:

GÖTEHULT shopping bag — $2.50
YXSTABY Gaming controller display in black — $30
YXSTABY Gaming controller display in white — $30
YXSTABY Gaming D-pad controller platter 13-inch — $18
YXSTABY Gaming D-pad cushion in green  — $18
YXSTABY Gaming laptop support with storage in white — $35
YXSTABY gaming lounge chair VISSLE in beige — $120
YXSTABY Gaming monitor stand in white — $40
YXSTABY Gaming side table on castors oak in ven/gray — $180
YXSTABY Gaming thumbstick stool in black —$50
YXSTABY Gaming thumbstick stool in green — $50
YXSTABY Gaming TV stand on castors in black — $150
YXSTABY Gaming TV stand on castors in white — $150

Complete Your XBOX-Themed Gaming Room With A Gears of War: E-Day Replica Lancer

A high-tech, futuristic-looking firearm with various mechanical components and details.
XBOX

And one last thing: you can take your gaming setup to another level with a Gears of War: E-Day Replica Lancer, which is now available for pre-order on the XBOX Game Studios store.

That’s if you have $299 to spare after you’re done buying pieces from the YXSTABY collection.

A person holding a futuristic-looking assault rifle in a dark setting.
XBOX

You can see more photos below.

A gaming setup with a large monitor displaying a sci-fi video game, surrounded by game controllers, headphones, and shelves displaying video game memorabilia and accessories.
IKEA
A black video game controller resting on a reflective silver surface on a wooden table.
IKEA
A cozy living room with a green cabinet, white chair, and various decorative elements like plants and artwork.
Source: IKEA / Xbox
A green, plush cross-shaped pillow or cushion resting on a white chair or couch.
IKEA / Xbox
A wall display featuring various gaming-related items, including framed controllers, figurines, and a large landscape image of a futuristic city. The display also includes a bulletin board with photos and other memorabilia.
Source: Xbox
A person's hand adjusting the zipper on a green backpack among striped clothing items.
Source: Xbox
Close-up of a black and silver mechanical device with a blue indicator light.
Gears of War: E-Day Replica Lancer
A person holding a futuristic-looking firearm with various mechanical components and attachments.
Source: XBOX / Gears of War: E-Day Replica Lancer

Home Decor Achievement Unlocked: XBOX & IKEA Unveil New Furniture Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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