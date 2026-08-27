Gamers Ready To Press Start on ‘GTA 6’ After Watching Extended Look On Netflix

Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Despite Cyberleek’s best effort to steal Rockstar Games’ thunder, gamers were still blown away after watching the extended look at GTA 6 on Netflix.

NO CAP, but GTA 6 looks absolutely ridiculous.

Rockstar Games teamed up with the streaming platform to show off 27 minutes of gameplay footage, captured entirely on PS5, with no narration, and honestly, that’s fine because what we are shown speaks for itself.

In the footage, we see the game’s two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, doing a bevy of different activities across the fictional location of Vice City, along with a look at some of the missions we can expect them to be involved in.

The Grand Theft Auto VI: Extended Look begins with the duo entering a dope house run by a crew of local Black gangsters to pick up some product. Sh*t eventually hits the fan when cops show up, and a shootout ensues, showing the game’s improved shooting mechanics, while showcasing how the game seamlessly jumps from cutscenes to playable moments.

We also see a moment where Jason and Lucia are in an intense car chase with cops hot on their tail, which also reveals there is a 6-star wanted level, replacing the 5-star level from previous games. To evade the cops, Jason and Lucia can drive into dark alleys and other structures to hide from their pursuers.

In a moment where Lucia jumps off the roof of a building before revealing a parachute, we see how you can instantly switch to Jason, who was on the other side of the map.

You Can Do Damn Near Anything In GTA 6

We also see the couple spending time together at the strip club, making it rain on a dancer with some nice curves, riding scooters together in the street, jet skis, and partaking in other kinds of activities, pretty much confirming you can do damn near anything in GTA 6.

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As previously reported, the Grand Theft Auto VI: Extended Look will be exclusive to Netflix until 9 pm, when it will premiere on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel.

It appears the extended look has done its job, as gamers were blown away by what they saw.

GTA 6 arrives on November 19 on PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. Until that glorious day arrives, you can see more reactions below.