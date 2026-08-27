‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 4 First Look Images Are Here & Things Are Looking Messy

The new season will test Jax's ability to balance her professional instincts and personal life.

Source: Wilford Harewood / Disney

The Stewart Firm is back. Judging by the first look at Season 4 of Reasonable Doubt, Jax Stewart and her crew are walking into some seriously complicated territory. Check out first look images inside.

Hulu has released the first images from the upcoming season of the hit legal drama, giving fans a glimpse at what is ahead for Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi, and the people caught in her orbit. According to Deadline, the new photos feature Morris Chestnut — who returns in a recurring role. Durrell “Tank” Babbs and Meagan Good — who have both been promoted to series regulars — also join Chestnut in this season.

Taylor Polidore Williams, Brandee Evans and La La Anthony also appear in the first-look images.

And if you thought Jax had finally earned a little peace, think again.

Reasonable Doubt Season 4 picks up after a brutal attack leaves Jax’s family and her newly established law firm shaken. With grief still hanging over everyone, the future of The Stewart Firm is suddenly in serious jeopardy.

Things get even more complicated when one of Jax’s most loyal clients becomes the center of a growing media disaster. Now, the firm has to fight to protect its reputation while navigating a case where one wrong move could mean the difference between survival and losing everything.

The new season appears to push Jax into another battle between her professional instincts and her personal life. Since the series premiered, viewers have watched the high powered Los Angeles defense attorney juggle motherhood, marriage, trauma and some seriously complicated murder cases. Season 4 looks ready to put even more pressure on that balancing act.

The official press release teases one major question for the new season: Can Jax and her team rebuild before moving too quickly, which would cost them everything?

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Created, written, and executive-produced by Raamla Mohamed Hunter, Reasonable Doubt continues to deliver the kind of legal drama that keeps viewers guessing while making room for messy relationships and complicated characters.

Kerry Washington continues to executive produce alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, with Larry Wilmore executive producing for Wilmore Films.

Season 4 is officially coming, and the wait will not be too much longer.

Reasonable Doubt premieres October 6 on Hulu with three episodes. After that, fans can expect a new episode every Tuesday.

Basically, clear your schedule. Jax Stewart has another case to crack, another crisis to survive and, if these first-look photos are any indication, plenty of drama waiting for her.

Check out first-look images below:

Source: Parrish Lewis / Disney

Source: Wilford Harewood / Disney

Source: Wilford Harewood / Disney

Source: Wilford Harewood / Disney

Source: Wilford Harewood / Disney

Source: Wilford Harewood / Disney

RELATED: Black Comic Book Characters Who Deserve Their Own Movies Because Hollywood Has Been Sleeping On Them For Too Long

‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 4 First Look Images Are Here & Things Are Looking Messy was originally published on globalgrind.com