Kenya Moore Is Snatched & Still Gone With The Wind Fabulous At 55

Kenya Moore, a former Miss USA winner, attended the 75th Miss USA celebration and looked stunning.

Fans debated whether Kenya had cosmetic work done, but she remains unbothered by the speculation.

Kenya's timeless beauty and iconic status in the pageant world are not up for debate.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kenya Moore remains one of the most iconic Miss USA winners in history. She has the crown, the face and decades of receipts to prove it.

No one twirls for the girls or steps out like Kenya. And the Real Housewives of Atlanta favorite reminded her fans of that on August 26.

Kenya attended the 75th anniversary celebration of Miss USA, and looked flawless. Her waist was practically gone thanks to a cinched black-and-white bodycon dress. Her makeup was beat to the gawds. And her cheekbones were higher than her standards.

All of this beauty has the girls talking. Did the 55-year-old look too good? Did she get work done? And more importantly, should we even care?

Kenya Moore Rocked Polka Dot Alaia To The Miss USA 75th Celebration

For the Miami celebration, Kenya wore a body-hugging white Alaïa dress covered in small black and silver embellishments. The long-sleeved midi featured a high neckline and ruching across the waist and hips.

She paired the dress with silver platform heels and Alexander McQueen jewelry. Hairstylist Darien Miche gave Kenya long, dark waves that fell past her waist.

Speaking of her waist, we couldn’t find it.

Kenya posed with former queens and current contestants while enjoying drinks and the anniversary festivities. She gave the cameras every angle, and her dress hugged every curve.

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Kenya Moore’s Face Card Started A Debate

But as flawless as Kenya’s fit and hair looked, it was her face card that has comment sections in shambles. Makeup artist Freedom on the Beat gave Kenya bronzed skin, rosy pink blush, glossy natural lips and sharply defined eyes. Her cheekbones looked chiseled to the ‘gawds.

Kenya’s pictures had our timelines lit – immediately.

Shamea Morton wrote, “Zaaaaayum freakn GORG.” Claudia Jordan added, “Yessssss friend!!” Chanel Ayan called her “Beautiful,” while the official Miss USA account declared, “She is THE MOMENT.”

Other people needed a minute.

“Who is that?” one commenter asked. Another wrote, “Beautiful…but I have questions.” Someone else admitted she did not recognize Kenya in the first picture.

A few commenters questioned whether Kenya used heavy filters or airbrushing. Others wondered whether she had cosmetic work done. Kenya has not addressed the speculation, and we doubt she plans to.

She is the queen of being unbothered. In other words: “Don’t come for me unless I send for you.”

Kenya Moore Will Always Be Part Of Miss USA History

Kenya represented Michigan when she won Miss USA in 1993. She became the second Black woman to take the crown and later finished in the Top 6 at Miss Universe.

She worked the pageant stage and leveraged that win into acting, entrepreneurship and reality television. More than three decades later, Kenya will return to the Miss USA stage as a co-host for its 75th Diamond Celebration – as she should.

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Whether Kenya got work done or not, sis looks good. The face is sitting, the body is tea and the waist has left the building.

Fans may wonder if she got a little work done, but her timeless beauty is not up for debate. She will forever be gone with the wind fabulous.

Kenya Moore Is Snatched & Still Gone With The Wind Fabulous At 55 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com