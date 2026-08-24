Serayah’s Style Range Deserves A Moment Of Its Own

Source: Serayah McNeill

Serayah has been commanding our attention since she stepped onto our screens as Tiana Brown on Empire, but nearly a decade later, the actress and singer has proven there are plenty more layers to uncover, especially when it comes to her style.

The multi-hyphenate broke through as the ambitious R&B singer on the hit Fox series, a role that let her flex both her acting and musical chops. Since then, she’s continued building an impressive résumé with appearances in projects including BMF, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Kingdom Business, and Ruth & Boaz.

But somewhere between the scripts, studio sessions, performances, and red carpets, Serayah has also consistently made a statement in fashion.

One day, she’s serving edgy cool-girl energy in barely-there separates, statement textures, and a pair of oversized sunglasses; the next, she’s slipping into an elegant, curve-hugging gown worthy of a major red carpet. Our girl deserves all the accolades because she can make a sheer leopard-print catsuit feel sophisticated, turn a skirt suit into a sexy getup, and then soften things completely with romantic silhouettes and effortless beauty.

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Serayah’s Fashion Style Can’t Be Boxed In

That versatility is what defines her unique, relatable style. Early in her career, Vogue called Serayah a red-carpet “risk-taker” and noted her willingness to experiment with dramatically different aesthetics. Serayah herself has also spoken about her love of changing her style and taking inspiration from different eras and individual fashion pieces.

And that range is still what she is serving today.

Serayah isn’t afraid to be glamorous, sexy, feminine, edgy, or a little unexpected. Instead of developing one easily identifiable aesthetic, she’s made versatility her signature, and judging by these looks, getting dressed seems to be another extension of her creativity.

Let’s get into some of Serayah’s chicest fashion moments.