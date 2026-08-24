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Coco Gauff Defeats Jessica Pegula to Win Second Cincinnati Open

Coco Gauff Defeats Jessica Pegula to Win Second Cincinnati Open Title

Coco Gauff Defeats Jessica Pegula to Win Second Cincinnati Open Title

Published on August 24, 2026

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2024 French Open - Day 12
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Coco Gauff captured her second Cincinnati Open championship with a dominant straight-sets victory over fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Gauff controlled the match from the beginning, racing to a 5-0 lead in the opening set before finishing off a 6-2, 6-4 victory. The championship match was the first all-American women’s final in Cincinnati in 56 years.

The victory gave Gauff her 12th career singles title and made her only the third woman in the Open Era to win the Cincinnati tournament multiple times, joining Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka.

Despite the loss, Pegula remained positive about her strong run in Cincinnati and the number of competitive matches she played throughout the tournament.

Both American stars will now turn their attention to the US Open at Flushing Meadows, where Gauff will look to carry the momentum from her Cincinnati championship onto one of tennis’ biggest stages.

Source: Sky Sports

Coco Gauff Defeats Jessica Pegula to Win Second Cincinnati Open Title was originally published on rnbcincy.com

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