TK Kirkland Breaks Down His Viral First-Date Rules

Kirkland's dating advice about women ordering steak on a first date was meant to focus on connection, not the meal.

Kirkland recounts advising a woman to return part of a $10,000 gift from Mike Tyson, but she kept it all and lost Tyson's support.

Throughout the interview, Kirkland blends life lessons with his signature humor, keeping Smiley and the audience laughing.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

The laughs started before TK Kirkland could even be introduced.

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As soon as the legendary comedian joined The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Rickey Smiley admitted he couldn’t even get through the introduction because he was laughing so hard. Instead, he simply welcomed Kirkland as a mentor and longtime friend, saying the comedian needed no introduction.

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The conversation quickly turned into a trip down memory lane as Smiley recalled opening for Kirkland in the early days of his career. He remembered the two driving across South Carolina in a 1979 Cutlass, performing at comedy clubs while the car’s air conditioning barely worked.

Kirkland joked that Smiley’s success today is partly because of the advice he gave him years ago.

“I know I gave you so much game,” Kirkland laughed. Smiley didn’t disagree, crediting the veteran comedian with teaching him valuable lessons both on and off the stage.

The longtime friends also reminisced about visiting Smiley’s mother and grandmother between shows. Smiley shared that comedians would often stop by his grandmother’s house to take naps before performances while she happily watched over everyone from the front porch.

One topic that came up was Kirkland’s recent viral dating advice about women not ordering steak on a first date. While the comments sparked plenty of debate online, Kirkland said many people completely missed his point.

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“It wasn’t about the steak,” he explained.

According to Kirkland, the advice was meant to encourage women to focus on building a connection during the first meeting rather than ordering the most expensive item on the menu. He believes showing restraint early on can send a message that the date is about getting to know each other instead of the meal itself.

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To illustrate his philosophy, Kirkland shared a story involving boxing legend Mike Tyson. He recalled introducing a woman to Tyson years ago after Tyson had generously given her $10,000.

Rather than keeping all of the money, Kirkland advised her to pay her bills and return the remaining $3,000 with a thank-you card. He believed that gesture would have shown appreciation and encouraged Tyson to do even more for her in the future.

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Instead, she kept the entire gift. According to Kirkland, Tyson never contacted her again, leaving her to later admit she should have listened to his advice.

Throughout the interview, Kirkland mixed life lessons with his signature humor, joking about everything from wearing pajamas around the house to his fictional adventures with older women and his experiences sleeping on a Sleep Number mattress. His playful storytelling had both Smiley and Special K laughing throughout the conversation.

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Before wrapping up, Kirkland invited fans to catch him live at the Atlanta Comedy Theater before heading overseas to Paris and later performing at Tommy T’s in Pleasanton, California. He also encouraged viewers to check out his BET series, Lot Patrol.

By the end of the interview, it was clear why Kirkland remains one of comedy’s most respected voices. Whether he’s sharing career wisdom, relationship advice or simply telling unforgettable stories, he continues to entertain audiences with the same confidence and charisma that have defined his career for decades.

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