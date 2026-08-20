Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Sues Fulton County Sheriff, Alleges Wrongful Arrest

Alicia Brown claims a faulty warrant led to her wrongful arrest despite a court order granting her child custody

The lawsuit questions potential preferential treatment given to Brown's estranged husband after his own arrest

Brown seeks damages and access to communications that may have led to the disputed warrant

Alicia Brown, the estranged wife of Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger, is suing Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, claiming a faulty warrant led to her arrest during a traffic stop on Interstate 85.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Brown filed the lawsuit without an attorney in federal court. In the complaint, dated Aug. 14, she says deputies arrested her on July 6 on a Fulton County warrant accusing her of interfering with child custody — even though a judge had granted her custody of her minor children less than two weeks earlier.

She says the warrant was later recalled and the charge was not prosecuted, per CBS News.

The arrest happened near Exit 177 in Hart County after deputies received an alert about Brown’s vehicle. With help from the Georgia State Patrol, deputies pulled her over and took her into custody. Two children inside the vehicle were found unharmed.

At the time, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office said Brown had active warrants from Fulton County and Baltimore County, Maryland. Brown’s lawsuit now disputes the validity of the Fulton County warrant.

The Maryland warrant was tied to the 2019 disappearance of Brown’s daughter, who was 10 when she was reported missing.

Baltimore County police said in July that the girl was still missing and was not one of the two children found during the Georgia traffic stop.

Brown’s lawsuit focuses on the Fulton County warrant. She argues that the court order granting her custody should have been considered before the warrant was issued or carried out.

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Brown says the arrest violated her constitutional rights and left her dealing with emotional distress, damage to her reputation, financial losses, and separation from her children. She is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

The lawsuit also raises questions about possible communication between Labat, Sheriff’s Office employees and Brown’s estranged husband, Darian Morgan. Brown wants access to phone records, text messages and other communications that could show who was involved in obtaining the warrant and how authorities learned where she was driving.

Brown also wants the court to examine whether Morgan received preferential treatment after his June 20 arrest on aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children charges connected to an alleged domestic dispute. He was released on bond the same day.

Big Tigger has denied all wrongdoing, but stepped away from his morning radio show as his personal and legal matters continue to draw more public attention.

The radio host, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, posted a statement on social media saying he wants to focus on his family while allowing his legal team to handle things.

“For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview,” Morgan wrote at the time. “But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation.”

Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Sues Fulton County Sheriff, Alleges Wrongful Arrest was originally published on bossip.com