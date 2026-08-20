Jaz & Nesha Navigate New Love, Health Hurdles & Friendship Friction In ‘1000-Lb. Roomies’ Trailer [Exclusive]

Jaz faces mobility issues and considers inpatient rehab after weight loss surgery

Nesha launches an event-planning business and confronts her past in a religious cult

Tension builds between the best friends as they struggle to maintain their bond

Source: TLC / 1000-LB ROOMIES

They’re baaack! Jaz and Nesha are returning to TLC for another season of friendship, funny business, and major life changes when 1000-Lb. Roomies returns Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look at the trailer.

Season 2 once again follows the best friends and roommates as they navigate the highs and lows of their health journeys while pursuing new opportunities, relationships, and independence.

For Jaz, that means continuing her recovery and working toward regaining her mobility, but there might also be a little romance on the horizon.

The trailer shows Jaz preparing for a date with Brandon, but the possibility of a new relationship brings some nerves as she wonders how he’ll react to her health challenges.

“I never thought that I would be having my first date in the bedroom,” she says before Brandon sweetly tells her, “You are gorgeous.”

Source: TLC / TLC

“I’m kind of nervous to tell Brandon about my mobility issues,” Jaz admits.

Source: TLC / TLC

She’s also challenging herself physically and announces plans to participate in a 5K, although actually getting moving proves easier said than done.

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“I don’t want to get up,” she says during one moment.

Meanwhile, Nesha is making moves of her own by launching an event-planning business and hosting a speed-dating event. She’ll also confront a much heavier part of her past this season as she explores the lasting impact of growing up in a religious cult.

Source: TLC / TLC

In the trailer, an apparent meeting connected to that past leaves Nesha visibly shaken.

“My heart is beating out of my chest,” she says. “I don’t know if she’s going to try to make me come back.”

Amid the serious moments, there’s still plenty of the humor that viewers have come to expect from the roommates, including them showing off their wig collections.

“Every Black girl need a little wig collection,” says Nesha.

Source: TLC / TLC

Things aren’t all cackles between the besties, however, as their friendship faces some serious friction.

“I love Nesha, but since my surgery, we’re losing that friendship,” Jaz admits in the trailer.

The tension boils over during an emotional confrontation, with Nesha telling her friend, “If you don’t want me around, talk to me about it. We’re both grown.”

Source: TLC / TLC

Despite the drama, the two appear determined to repair their bond, even deciding that a trip to Cabo might help them “get their groove back.”

Source: TLC / TLC

Arguably the most emotional moments in the trailer center on Jaz’s continuing struggle with her mobility.

During one scene, Jaz is encouraged to stand but tearfully says she can’t, prompting a serious conversation about what comes next.

“You have to do something about not being able to walk,” she’s told by a doctor before inpatient rehabilitation is suggested.

The possibility leaves Jaz terrified about her future.

“If I don’t walk again, I will be in a nursing home forever,” she says.

Source: TLC / TLC

Between burgeoning romance, business moves, friendship fallout, and pivotal health decisions, Jaz and Nesha have plenty ahead of them as they continue to navigate life side by side.

Take a look at the trailer below.

The 1000-Lb. Roomies season 2 premiere is titled “Mission Slim-possible, see an official description below.

Since her weight loss surgery last year, Jaz has become bedbound, and it’s become a sore point between her and Nesha. Tensions flare as Nesha tries to figure out how to make some money and Jaz dreads getting a lecture at her upcoming appointment with Dr. Nouri.

1000-Lb. Roomies returns Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Jaz & Nesha Navigate New Love, Health Hurdles & Friendship Friction In ‘1000-Lb. Roomies’ Trailer [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com