Make Your Home Smell Expensive — The Perfect Signature Scent For Every Room

Source: Deagreez / Getty Want your entire home to smell good and amazing? The secret may be choosing the right fragrance for each room. Different spaces call for different scents. You might want your bedroom to feel like a luxurious hotel with soothing lavender, while the bathroom could benefit from crisp citrus or fresh florals. Meanwhile, warm, woodsy notes can make a living room feel especially cozy and inviting. To find out which scents work best throughout the home, Real Simple spoke with fragrance experts from P&G, P.F. Candle Co., Ranger Station, and more, about how to make every room smell its best. How to make your home smell good: Start With the Entryway Source: Frazao Studio Latino / Getty Your entryway is the first part of your home people experience, so it deserves a scent that makes an impression. And creating a welcoming fragrance isn’t just for guests. After a long day, walking through the front door into a home that smells wonderful can instantly make you feel more relaxed. “When a guest first walks into your home, you want to make a statement,” shared Steve Soderholm, perfumer and co-founder of personal fragrance brand Ranger Station, to Real Simple in an article published Aug. 16. “I love burning scents that are very top note heavy—for example, something really spicy or citrusy always gets the job done.” Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Citrus and spicy fragrances can immediately brighten the space and create an energetic first impression without requiring a complicated fragrance setup. RELATED CONTENT: 10 Black Women-Owned Candle Brands To Shop To Celebrate Scented Candle Day

Create a Calming Bedroom Source: EyeEm Mobile GmbH / Getty The bedroom should be your retreat, and the right fragrance can help make it feel even more relaxing. “In the bedroom, where tranquility reigns, we discovered that consumers gravitate toward calming scents that promote relaxation and restful sleep,” shared Arianna Castro, a Swiffer Scientist at P&G. Lavender is one of Castro’s favorites for the bedroom, along with fresh linen and cotton fragrances. These scents can evoke the feeling of crisp, clean sheets, helping create a cozy environment that’s made for unwinding. For an especially calming atmosphere, Kristen Pumphrey, founder of P.F. Candle Co, recommended lemon verbena, lavender, bergamot, or jasmine. “For a more sultry mood, go for musks, heavy woods, amber, sandalwood, cedarwood, and gardenia,” she suggested. Now you can always remix these scents to make it feel personal and special to you, so don’t be afraid to tweak this to your liking. At the end of the day, your bedroom should feel like a sanctuary.

Keep the Living Room Warm and Inviting Source: Westend61 / Getty Because the living room is often where people gather, you’ll want a fragrance that feels pleasant even after you’ve been in the room for hours. Soderholm says he likes to choose a scent that will be comfortable for a long period of time. “Statement scents could get overwhelming to some individuals, so I like to do base scents versus something heavy,” he explained. He suggests something warm and woodsy, as these are comforting to most people. Castro says the living room is often the heart of the home, which makes warmth and connection especially important when selecting a fragrance. “We found that consumers seek scents that inspire warmth and connection in the living room. Tropical fruits, with their vibrant and uplifting aromas, infuse the space with a sense of adventure and joy, while fresh air scents and the comforting notes of lavender and vanilla create an inviting ambiance,” she explained, also pointing out that ocean scents add a refreshing touch that invites relaxation. Pumphrey favors grounding and comforting fragrances such as patchouli, cedarwood, pine, cedar, and vanilla.

Choose Kitchen Scents Carefully Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty The kitchen can be one of the trickiest rooms to fragrance because you don’t want a candle or diffuser fighting with the smell of dinner. The key is to choose fresh, herbal, or neutral fragrances that complement rather than compete with cooking smells. “Fresh, herbal, neutral notes help enhance the vibe of the space,” shared Pumphrey. Her suggestions include rosemary, lavender, basil, chamomile, sage, thyme, mint, lemon, grapefruit, and terpenic fragrances like incense and woods. Castro says citrus is another popular choice. “Our research indicates that consumers favor citrus fragrances, which energize the space and stimulate the senses, creating a refreshing atmosphere,” Castro explained. “Fresh air notes blend with the crisp aromas of apple and pear, resulting in a clean and inviting environment.”

Make the Bathroom Smell Fresh Source: For the bathroom, think clean, airy, and refreshing. Pumphrey recommends strong, fresh scents such as citrus, oakmoss, fruit, eucalyptus, and lavender. Castro also notes that fresh and airy fragrances tend to resonate well with consumers. If you’re entertaining and want to experiment, the powder room can be the perfect place to use something a little unexpected. Soderholm suggests taking a risk if you’re lighting a candle in a powder room when you have company over, “It’s a fun space to let your personality out with a scent. Do something fun and different here—I like using something with patchouli or vetiver.”

How to make your home smell good: Change Your Home Fragrance With the Seasons Source: Bohdan Bevz / Getty Just as you swap your bedding, throw pillows, and other décor throughout the year, your home fragrance can get a seasonal refresh, too. During an interview with Real Simple, published March 13, Caroline Fabrigas, CEO of Scent Marketing, Inc. and Scentfluence, who works with high-end hotels to create customized fragrances for their properties, recommended opting for lighter scents during the spring and summer, such as Mediterranean linen or sea salt and sage. “They’re brisk and light and have a lighter, cheerier scent.” When fall and winter arrive, richer and more festive fragrances can make your home feel especially cozy. Think evergreen and spice-inspired scents, such as winter pine or green spruce.