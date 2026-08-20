Mompreneurs— LikeU Cards Founder Kiara Imani Williams
Mompreneurs S05E03 — LikeU Cards Founder Kiara Imani Williams Gets Real About Being Dropped By Target, Surviving The Backlash & Letting Go Of Hustle Culture
Kiara Imani Williams is proof that you don’t have to be “everything, everywhere, all at once” to be a successful mompreneur. In the latest episode of the Mompreneurs podcast, the attorney, author, and co-founder of LikeU Cards joined host Nancy Redd to get candid about the highs and lows of big retail, finding her tribe, and the power of surrender.
“Having an idea of the way things work behind the scenes helped me make sure we were not cutting corners.”
An entertainment attorney by day, Williams launched LikeU Cards with two friends in 2020. The idea was to help people connect in meaningful ways. They saw the effects of social distancing during the global pandemic—conversation became stagnant; small talk, even more awkward than usual. “It’s a conversation starter,” Williams said. “It gives people permission to be curious and ask questions that they never probably would have asked.”
From day one, launching in big retail was the goal. “We landed in several national retail stores pretty quickly, and I think part of that is because we were so prepared,” Williams said. “We had all of our documentation.” Having the required paperwork up to date and ready to go was key to the brand’s momentum, she said.
Her background in law also helped Williams execute the vision. “Having an idea of the way things work behind the scenes helped me make sure we were not cutting corners. And when we did get into retail stores and they were asking for our certificate of insurance, our trademark, and our diversity certification, I was like, ‘Check, check, check!’ Done all that.”
RELATED CONTENT: Boycotts Leave Target With Declining 1st-Quarter Sales
“If you’re showing up as the most authentic real version of yourself, you will find your tribe.”
In 2025, when Target decided it was no longer in the business of supporting DEI initiatives, Williams got a big lesson in navigating intense social media scrutiny. She posted a TikTok video revealing that Target had dropped LikeU Cards and several other Black vendors, and encouraged supporters to purchase directly from the brand’s website instead of the retail giant. Her video went viral, igniting a fierce online debate which spiraled out of control.
“There was a lot of fighting inside the community,” Williams recalled. “People (were) saying horrible things about our business, about me as a person. The attacks became very personal and it was very hard to continue to stand up for myself at that point.”
But after the storm, Williams won by staying true to herself. “On the other side of what I would consider bullying, I found so many supporters,” she said. “It was a reminder that … if you’re showing up as the most authentic real version of yourself, you will find your tribe. So I am so grateful for the community.”
“I don’t wear every hat at the same time. It depends on the day of the week.”
When she’s not balancing work and her business, Williams enjoys spending time with her family and three year old son River Reign. It’s not about doing it all, she said. It’s about making time for each role with intention. “Depending on the day, I wear different hats,” she said. “I’ve had to be okay with that, not feeling like I have to be everything, everywhere, all at once.”
“With my goals and my dreams, I’m very gentle and compassionate with myself.”
Williams firmly believes that ambition doesn’t have to come at a cost—that success doesn’t have to be cutthroat or a race to the finish line. “I spent a lot of my twenties chasing the next milestone, the next promotion, the next award, the next recognition,” she said. “I had a time of attaching my worth to what I was accomplishing.”
Williams embraced the power of surrender and discovered that letting go can actually move you forward. “I find so much value in just being present and being with my friends and my family, and spending time with my son and taking a walk and smelling the roses. That level of comfort and joy and surrender has actually led to more increase, which is so fascinating.”
Don’t miss out on the full conversation. Watch this episode of Mompreneurs above.
Catch New Episodes Of Mompreneurs Every Week
August is Black Business Month! To celebrate, Mompreneurs is back with brand-new episodes to spotlight the brilliant Black women who are building their businesses and raising their families with strength and style. Join host and New York Times bestselling author Nancy Redd as these inspiring mompreneurs share their stories and the lessons they’ve learned along the way. Catch new episodes of Mompreneurs every Thursday on MadameNoire’s YouTube channel or listen to the podcast online on the Urban One Podcast Network.
RELATED CONTENT: Rose Neal Collective Founders On Helping BIPOC Beauty Brands Thrive Amid DEI Cuts, Boycotts & Economic Blackouts [Exclusive]
Mompreneurs S05E03 — LikeU Cards Founder Kiara Imani Williams Gets Real About Being Dropped By Target, Surviving The Backlash & Letting Go Of Hustle Culture was originally published on madamenoire.com
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