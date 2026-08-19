Solange, Viola Davis & More Pay Tribute to Hayden Panettiere
Solange, Viola Davis & More Pay Tribute to Hayden Panettiere
Several stars are paying tribute to Hayden Panettiere after her passing Sunday evening, August 16 at the age of 36.
Related | Notable Actress Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36, Father Confirms
Panettiere was a prolific attress who featured in an array of television shows and films including NBC’s Heroes, Nashville, Remember the Titans, Scream, Bring It On and more.
Several celebrities and stars have flooded social media with tributes and heartfelt messages regarding the star and her unexpected passing.
Among those stars include Solange, who starred with Panettiere in Bring It On: All or Nothing in 2006.
“Rest in peace hayden. in peace, because you are so deserving of it,” the singer said in her Instagram story Tuesday. “We had so many parallels in our lives, and the world watched u so courageously live in your radical truth telling your story.”
Several stars, including Viola Davis, Connie Britton and more also paid tribute to the actress.
Viola Davis
“What an amazing talent you were….so gifted.”
Alyssa Milano
“I hope people remember this part of her and that it doesn’t get lost in the noise, the headlines, or the flattening of public figures into story and spectacle.”
Giovonnie Samuels
Mariska Hargitay
“Holding you in my heart. Heartbroken about your hard journey. Remembering your light.”
Alyson Stoner
“May you rest in freedom, Hayden.”
Jimmy Jean-Louis
Mason Gooding
“To have endured
And to be kind
To be considerate and warm the way you were”
Hilary Duff
“I so deeply wish this wasn’t the end for you.”
Emma Roberts
“rest in peace my sweet friend. you are so loved and you will be forever missed”
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Nico Tortorella
“I love you. I miss you. And I’m sorry. I hope you and Jan are somewhere bigger than all of this.”
Frankie Muniz
Wladimir Klitschko
“The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya.”
Christian Siriano
“Only 36 years old a reminder we never know what anyone is going through, check on your friends and the people you love as much as you can.”
Solange, Viola Davis & More Pay Tribute to Hayden Panettiere was originally published on foxync.com