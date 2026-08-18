National ICEE Day: Deals To Beat The Heat

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Get ready to grab a frozen favorite because National ICEE Day is making its debut! This year marks the first-ever National ICEE Day, giving fans across the country the perfect excuse to celebrate with a refreshing treat.

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With summer temperatures heating up, there’s no better way to beat the heat than with an ICEE in hand. Whether you’re a fan of classic cherry, blue raspberry or another flavor, this is the perfect day to cool down and enjoy an iconic frozen favorite.

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