Federal Indictment Of Former SPLC Official Seems Like More Trump Revenge [Op-Ed]

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On Wednesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) charged a former Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) official with fraud.

The Washington Post reports that the DOJ is accusing Heidi Beirich, the former director of the SPLC’s intelligence project, of overseeing payments to informants who infiltrated hate groups throughout the country. The suit alleges that Beirich was romantically involved with one of the informants and redirected $140,000 of those funds into a joint bank account they shared to pay for their personal expenses. The DOJ has charged Beirich with wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and conspiracy to provide false statements to banks.

Beirich’s lawyer, Michael Proctor, released a statement denouncing the charges and framing them as yet another instance of Trump trying to silence his political opponents.

“Heidi Beirich has dedicated her life to fighting hate groups and extremist movements like the KKK, neo-Nazis, and other white supremacists,” Proctor’s statement read. “Her decades-long record of success dismantling hate groups — and the resulting threats to her life — speak volumes.”

From The Washington Post:

In April, Attorney General Todd Blanche unveiled an 11-count indictment against the SPLC charging it with bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, saying it misled donors by using their money to secretly fund informants in extremist groups. The case drew immediate backlash from critics who said it was another attempt by the Trump administration to target people and organizations it viewed as political opponents.

In some cases, prosecutors said, the source of the money was disguised through accounts associated with fictitious businesses, which the organization has said was done to protect informants involved in highly dangerous work.

The superseding indictment unsealed Wednesday accuses the SPLC of paying more than $4.1 million between 2007 and 2023 to at least eight individuals working inside groups such as the Ku Klux Klan and the National Socialist Movement, a neo-Nazi group.

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According to the indictment, at least a quarter of that money, about $1.2 million, went to the informant with whom prosecutors say Beirich was romantically involved and living at the time. Although the court filing does not identify him, it says he infiltrated the National Alliance, a neo-Nazi group based in West Virginia, and had been on the SPLC’s payroll for 20 years.

Listen, I’m not a legal expert, but I didn’t realize paying informants was a crime. That said, the $1.2 million sum does raise eyebrows if it’s actually accurate. Considering this is a case filed by the Trump administration, it’s hard to take any of it at face value. The crux of their case seems to rest on the allegation that the payments were made through various shell companies.

“She was part of the effort to open bank accounts in completely fictitious companies’ names and make payments to individuals for reasons that were not accurate or described,” Blanche told reporters Wednesday.

I just find this somewhat laughable, considering that Blanche is describing something that I’m sure the president and most of his rich friends have done and probably are actively doing. If the DOJ were serious about cracking down on fraud, it would look into why Capital One closed several bank accounts tied to the Trump Organization because of concerns over money laundering.

I’m doubtful that’s going to happen, though.

The Trump administration can safely be described as the boy who cried fraud. Trump has weaponized the DOJ throughout his second term, using it as a way to take revenge against his perceived enemies. Over the last year, Trump has accused New York Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook of fraud, even filing charges against James. The case against James was dropped because of procedural errors, and a grand jury declined to reindict her on bank fraud charges.

That’s why it’s hard for me to take this case seriously until I see some actual evidence and hear a compelling argument that some actual wrongdoing occurred here. As of now, it just feels like another instance of the Trump administration lashing out against any organization that calls them and their racist cronies out on their bs.

The SPLC has remained defiant in the face of the lawsuit. “Taking on violent hate and extremist groups is among the most dangerous work there is, and we believe it is also among the most important work we do,” an SPLC spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. “The actions taken by the DOJ will not shake our resolve.”

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Federal Indictment Of Former SPLC Official Seems Like More Trump Revenge [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com