Far From Finished: Cardi B Reignites BIA Feud With Claims Her Friend Slept With Offset, Drags BIA For Alleged Age-Gap Relationship

Cardi alleges BIA spread a rumor about Cardi cheating on her ex-husband Offset

Cardi suggests Offset was involved with one of BIA's friends

Cardi mocks BIA's relationship with a younger NBA player, Cam Whitmore

Cardi B and BIA are back at odds, and their latest round of tension comes with some serious accusations.

Source: Jacopo M. Raule / Gary Gershoff

During a last-minute X Spaces session Thursday (Aug. 13), Cardi launched into a profanity-filled rant about the “WE ON GO” rapper, making it clear she still has plenty to say about their ongoing beef.

Cardi took several shots at BIA’s image and music before naming the artists she does admire, including Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Madonna.

Things got more personal when Cardi revisited a rumor she believes originated with BIA. According to Cardi, BIA allegedly told one of Offset’s friends that Cardi had been unfaithful during her marriage to the Migos rapper.

“Let’s talk about how months later, your dumb ass told one of my ex-husband friends that I was cheating on him,” Cardi said during the Space. She insisted that at the time, she had never flirted with another man, kissed anyone else or even exchanged DMs with another man.

Cardi then appeared to suggest she eventually learned why the rumor had been spread, claiming that Offset had been involved with one of BIA’s friends.

“Come to find out though, I kind of also see why,” she said. “’Cause my ex-husband was [involved] with one of your friends.”

Her comments quickly sparked confusion online, with some social media users interpreting the remarks as Cardi directly accusing BIA herself of sleeping with Offset. Cardi pushed back against that interpretation after a fan account shared a recording from the Space.

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“LIESSSSSS NEVER WOULD I EVER,” she wrote in response, appearing to clarify that she was not making that accusation against BIA.

Cardi also took aim at BIA’s relationship with NBA player Cam Whitmore, repeatedly mocking the age difference between the two. BIA is 34, while Whitmore is 22.

“You gotta date n****s half your age, b***h,” Cardi said at one point, later joking that BIA had already gotten her period by the time Whitmore was born.

BIA and Whitmore have seemingly been together since 2025. BIA fueled dating speculation in October of that year when she shared a video featuring the two of them on her Instagram Stories. She later appeared courtside at a Washington Wizards game, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

The latest Cardi-BIA clash appears to have reignited after BIA attempted to put another rap feud behind her. Earlier, BIA apologized for past comments about Doja Cat, writing on X, “I genuinely apologize for anything I ever said that was shady.”

An X user then compared BIA’s comments about Doja to her previous remarks about Cardi. BIA responded by making it clear she wasn’t backing down from what she had previously said about Cardi.

“I didn’t repeat S**T. This ain’t that,” she wrote, adding that she still stood by what she had said about “that other b***h.”

The exchange came shortly after another social media user resurfaced a video of BIA in the studio previewing her Cardi diss track, “SUE MEEE?” The post questioned how BIA could now be presenting herself as a nice person after previously taking shots at Cardi.

“FTB and I say it again. Next,” BIA responded.

The two rappers have been trading jabs for years. Cardi previously took a swipe at BIA on her 2025 album with the diss track “Pretty & Petty,” which included the line, “Name five BIA songs, gun pointed to your head / Bow, I’m dead.”

With Cardi’s latest comments and BIA’s previous diss track still hanging over the situation, it looks like this feud is far from finished.

Far From Finished: Cardi B Reignites BIA Feud With Claims Her Friend Slept With Offset, Drags BIA For Alleged Age-Gap Relationship was originally published on bossip.com