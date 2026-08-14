Peter Thomas Blames Cynthia Bailey for Not Saving His Home Before He Went to Prison

Thomas felt disappointed that Bailey didn't support him after their divorce, leading to him losing his home.

Thomas denies being financially dependent on Bailey, disputing public perception of their relationship.

Thomas credits his younger girlfriend for standing by him during his prison sentence, keeping him sane.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Peter Thomas is reflecting on one of the most difficult chapters of his life, and he says there are still unresolved feelings when it comes to his ex-wife, Cynthia Bailey.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During a recent appearance on Carlos King’s Reality with the King, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke openly about his divorce, his legal troubles, and the woman he says helped him get through prison. While Thomas has found happiness in a new relationship, he admitted that he still feels disappointed by how things ended with Bailey.

According to Thomas, he believed the two had remained on good terms after their divorce. He said he never tried to take anything from Bailey during the split and thought they had maintained a genuine friendship. Because of that, he expected her to support him during a dispute involving his townhouse after their marriage had ended.

“I thought we were good,” Thomas said. “I thought I didn’t take nothing from the divorce. I thought we were friends… Now I lost my house because she didn’t stand up for me like I stood up for her.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Thomas did not go into extensive detail about the property dispute but made it clear he believes the outcome could have been different if Bailey had stepped in on his behalf.

He also pushed back against a narrative that has followed him for years. During the interview, Thomas denied claims that he depended on Bailey financially while they were married. He said the public perception that he was “broke” or “living off of her” simply isn’t true, adding that those rumors have unfairly shaped how people view their relationship.

Love Entertainment News? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While revisiting the past, Thomas also shared details about his current relationship with his girlfriend, Alex, who is 32 years younger than he is.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The couple began dating before Thomas reported to federal prison, and he credits her with being one of the few people who stayed by his side during that difficult period. According to Thomas, Alex regularly drove four hours to visit him, offering emotional support when he needed it most.

Related Article: RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant

Related Article: ‘From ‘I Do’ To ‘I’m Done’ — The 12 Messiest ‘Real Housewives’ Divorces That Shook Bravo

“When nobody was there for me,” he said, she continued making the long trips and “help me keep my sanity in that prison.”

Although their age difference has drawn attention, Thomas said it has not created problems within his family. In fact, he revealed that his daughters support the relationship.

For Thomas, the interview served as both a reflection on lingering pain from his past and a celebration of the person he says helped him move forward. While he still believes his friendship with Bailey could have ended differently, he says he’s focused on the relationship that stood the test of one of the hardest experiences of his life.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE