Everything You Need To Know About The 2026 Global Citizen Festival Lineup

Source: Taylor Hill / Taylor Hill

New York City is about to get another major dose of music, culture and purpose. The 2026 Global Citizen Festival is returning to Central Park this September, bringing together some of the biggest names across Hip-Hop, R&B, Rock, Country and K-pop for a day that is about much more than putting on a good show. Read everything you need to know about the lineup inside.

This year’s festival is especially exciting for longtime fans because Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean are coming together to celebrate 30 years of the Fugees’ legendary album The Score. That alone is enough to have people clearing their September calendars. But they are far from the only stars taking over the Great Lawn.

The festival will also feature Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, showing once again that Global Citizen knows how to put together a lineup capable of bringing different generations and communities into the same room.

But before you start figuring out your Central Park fit, there is something important to remember. Global Citizen Festival is not simply a free concert. The event uses the power of music and celebrity to get people involved in the fight against extreme poverty. Fans can take meaningful action through the Global Citizen platform to earn points and opportunities to attend events.

So, here is everything you need to know before the festival takes over NYC.

Who Is Performing At Global Citizen Festival 2026?

According to Global Citizen, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean will headline the festival with a special celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Score.

The lineup also includes Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Hugh Jackman will host, with appearances from Rachel Brosnahan and Gayle King.

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Rolling Stone notes that the Fugees anniversary performance will celebrate the group’s iconic catalog, including “Killing Me Softly,” “Ready or Not” and “Fu Gee La.”

What Is The Global Citizen Festival?

Global Citizen Festival combines music with activism. Since launching in 2012, the organization says its platform and events have helped drive more than $50 billion in commitments, impacting an estimated 1.3 billion lives worldwide.

What Is The 2026 Festival Fighting For?

This year’s campaign focuses on three goals: helping 2 million children access education, supporting 1.5 million smallholder farmers, and expanding clean energy access for 2.5 million homes.

How Can You Get Global Citizen Festival Tickets?

Fans can complete Journeys and Sprints through the Global Citizen app to earn points and enter ticket giveaways.

There is also a new Instant Win: Donation Tickets option, allowing eligible fans to use 300 points to claim a code and make a $25 charitable donation per ticket, plus fees.

The festival takes place Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Central Park’s Great Lawn. Gates open at 2 p.m., and the show starts at 4 p.m.

Basically, if you want to see Lauryn Hill and Wyclef celebrate The Score in Central Park, now is the time to start taking action.

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Everything You Need To Know About The 2026 Global Citizen Festival Lineup was originally published on globalgrind.com