‘I Love A Hit And Run’ — Whoopi Goldberg’s Wild Dating Confession Has The Girlies Saying, ‘Honestly, Same’

Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty Whoopi Goldberg is still happy living the single life. During an April 4 appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, hosted by actress, singer and entrepreneur Keke Palmer, the EGOT winner was asked about the famous quote she often says when the topic of dating comes up: “I don’t want anybody in my house.” Whoopi Goldberg talks dating on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer: Here’s why she loves being single. Goldberg, 70, laughed and clarified that she does enjoy having company over, but she admitted that she didn’t see herself living with a romantic partner. “I think because people want you to believe that you need to be in a relationship,” she explained. For right now, Goldberg is focused on caring and nurturing the love she receives from her family. “I am in a relationship with my family. They are enough,” The View host continued. “They drop their stuff everywhere…I don’t need somebody I kind of just met like 10 years ago or whatever. I don’t need them in the house. I’m barely dealing with all the family in the house, so that’s why they don’t live with me.” RELATED CONTENT: ‘No You Didn’t, B—ch!’ — Inside Niecy Nash’s Bold On-Set Showdown With Whoopi Goldberg The Sister Act star went on to share that dating can sometimes be downright frustrating, especially when it requires compromising and taking your partner’s feelings into consideration, things she simply doesn’t always want to do.

“This is why I’m not interested because I don’t want to have to think about you. I don’t. I don’t want to have to think about what your needs are, why you’re upset. I don’t want to have to answer questions about why you’re mad at me. I’m happy for you to be at your house. I love a hit and run,” she quipped. Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Goldberg explained that her philosophy on dating ultimately inspired her 2015 relationship self-help book, If Someone Says “You Complete Me,” RUN! The book offers an alternative perspective on marriage and relationships, while exploring why she believes marriage simply isn’t for everyone. Goldberg has been married three times: to Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979, to David Claessen from 1986 to 1988, and to Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995. For Goldberg, there’s nothing wrong with being alone, being on your own can be deeply satisfying. As the actress put it, she doesn’t need anyone to “complete” her; she needs the space to simply be herself, no exceptions. “I don’t need you to complete me. I need to do me, and I need not to feel bad, or to make myself less than in order to make you feel better,” she explained to Keke Palmer. “Lots of people let themselves be diminished by their partner, and I don’t think that’s a good thing for anybody. This is one of the reasons for me that I don’t mind being not attached. I’m okay being not attached because I love lots of people, lots of my friends. I love them to pieces, maybe a couple here and there… I tried to be married several times….I kept thinking I’m doing this wrong,” she added, before coming to the realization that all she had to do was be her authentic self. “What I was doing wrong was trying to be not me, but the me they wanted me to be,” Goldberg shared. “And I’m very cranky, so I get just very pissy, very pissy, that it’s like I can’t do this anymore.”