5 Bustling Businesses To Support This Black Business Month
Always Bet On Black (Women): 5 Bustling Businesses To Support This Black Business Month
Black Business Month, a.k.a. Black August, is the perfect time to put your coins where the culture is, and these five Black woman-owned brands spotted at CURLFEST deserve a spotlight.
The sun was shining, the curls were flourishing, and Randall’s Island was overflowing with Black joy as another unforgettable CURLFEST recently took over New York City.
MadameNoire was on the scene for another edition of the beloved festival, hosted by the Curly Girl Collective, and from the moment the gates opened, it was clear this wasn’t just another summer event; it was a celebration of community, culture, and unapologetic Black Girl magic.
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Held on July 25, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the annual festival once again transformed Randall’s Island into a vibrant playground dedicated to natural hair, Black beauty, entrepreneurship, and self-expression. As a 100% Black woman-owned event powered by community, CURLFEST continues to be much more than a festival. Every ticket purchased helps invest in a movement created to celebrate and empower Black women.
MadameNoire’s Managing Editor Danica Daniel spent the day exploring the festival grounds, stopping by some of the incredible Black woman-led businesses that are changing the face of the natural hair and beauty industry one product, one story, and one dream at a time. Here are 5 businesses that stood out and that you should be shopping with as we celebrate Black Business Month throughout August.
1. DHair Boutique
Her first stop was DHair Boutique, where founder Sasha showcased her luxury hair extension brand based in Brooklyn. Surrounded by gorgeous textured bundles designed to blend seamlessly with natural hair, Sasha explained that her mission has always been to help women embrace versatility without sacrificing authenticity.
“We have hair textures that match most hair textures, and they can look as close to your authentic texture, so that you don’t have to do as much manipulation, or you can still enjoy your hair type,” she told Daniel.
For Sasha, being at CURLFEST wasn’t just about growing her business—it was about expanding the definition of beauty itself.
“I really want to show women that there are multiple standards of beauty,” she shared. “I would say most women feel most confident when their crown is well taken care of, and you look good, you feel good, and that’s what it’s all about.”
2. EENY EYEWEAR
Just a few booths away, Daniel caught up with Fearless, founder and creative mind behind EENY EYEWEAR, where bold, artistic frames were turning heads all afternoon. Every pair felt less like an accessory and more like wearable art.
“EENY EYEWEAR is creativity meets function. It’s art meets fashion, and also it’s a feel-good product,” shared Fearless. “It’s always about confidence. Confidence, big C, not the small C. Confidence and feeling good is really half the battle.”
When asked what advice she would give entrepreneurs still finding their footing, Fearless didn’t hesitate.
“There’s gonna be a day where you feel like you run out of steam, and you have to know what you do, or else they’re gonna see right through you,” she said flat out.
3. A New Day, A New Dawn NYC Jewelry Co.
That same spirit of authenticity carried over to the next stop, where Andrea, founder of A New Day, A New Dawn NYC Jewelry Co., proudly displayed handcrafted statement pieces inspired by her family’s Gullah Geechee roots in South Carolina. Using natural materials, including feathers and even colorful beetle wings, Andrea creates one-of-a-kind accessories that honor both heritage and artistry.
After years of building her business, she shared that she’s finally pursuing her passion full time.
“Keep going, keep pushing. I am now finally doing this full time, and I’m so happy. So keep going and do not give up your dream. Read the Bible, whatever you believe in. Just follow that course.”
4. Doors to Africa
Faith and purpose were themes that echoed throughout the festival.
At Doors to Africa, founder Evelyn introduced shoppers to beautiful clothing inspired by the African continent. For her, entrepreneurship was rooted in one simple desire: freedom.
She told us she started her brand simply because she never “really liked working for people” and wanted her independence.
5. The Glow Up Aesthetic
Daniel’s final stop brought her to The Glow Up Aesthetic, where founder Tierra is creating activewear with busy women, and especially mothers, in mind. Every piece is designed to move with women through workouts, errands, and everything in between without compromising comfort or confidence.
“I need to work out, do the errands….and I wanted to make sure I designed pieces that were functional,” the designer told Daniel. “You don’t want it to fall. You want it to complement you, handle your sweat.”
Before wrapping up, Tierra left Black women with words that perfectly captured the spirit of CURLFEST, a reminder of the resilience that filled every corner of the festival.
“Keep standing. You just keep standing… Because one thing is, we don’t fall, and if we do fall, we get right back up,” Tierra added.
As the music played on, curls bounced in every direction, and women embraced one another across the festival grounds, one thing became abundantly clear: CURLFEST is more than a celebration of natural hair. It’s a celebration of possibility. From founders building businesses rooted in purpose to women simply showing up as their most authentic selves, the festival continues to prove that Black beauty has never needed permission to shine. It has always been magic.
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Always Bet On Black (Women): 5 Bustling Businesses To Support This Black Business Month was originally published on bossip.com