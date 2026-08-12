Massachusetts Becomes 10th State To End Abortion Restrictions

Charday Penn

We firmly believe a woman should have the right to make decisions for her own body, especially as it relates to the sensitive topic of abortion. Pregnancy can be complicated for a multitude of reasons, and the decision to carry full-term should solely be left up to the expecting party and her physician.

Thankfully the state of Massachusetts has come to agree with that notion after Gov. Maura Healey signed legislation to eliminate the limitation on abortion after 24 weeks, which will now allow for later-term care whenever and however it’s needed.

RELATED: Abortion Bans Interfere With Bodily Autonomy and Self-Determination

Officially signed off this past Monday (August 10), the Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act will give health officials the right to use their discretion in deciding to perform a later-term abortion without fear of facing legal penalties as a result of the controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade back in 2022. For her part, Healey stood firm in her decision by stating in a press conference, “We believe that health care decisions should be made between women and families and their doctors, not politicians,” further adding, “Abortion will remain safe. It will remain legal, and it will remain accessible here in Massachusetts. That’s my commitment to you.”

Her inspiration came from the various stories she came across of locals having to travel miles out of state in order to have their reproductive health needs met, ranging from maternal health complications and fatal diagnoses.

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More details below, via Mass.gov:

“The legislation updates Massachusetts’ abortion law by allowing physicians to rely on their professional medical judgment, consistent with accepted standards of care, when providing abortion care later in pregnancy. The law is intended to ensure that patients facing devastating fetal diagnoses, serious pregnancy complications or other complex medical circumstances can receive timely care without unnecessary legal uncertainty.

Patients affected by this are often experiencing deeply wanted pregnancies that have suddenly become medically complex. They are families who have prepared to welcome a child only to receive heartbreaking news that their pregnancy is no longer viable or that continuing the pregnancy would pose serious medical risks. Under prior law, some Massachusetts patients were forced to leave the state to receive care, separating them from their doctors, support systems and loved ones while navigating one of the most painful experiences imaginable.

‘No person should have to make the hardest decision of their life without the support and care of their own doctor,’ said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). ‘With the Governor’s signature today, we are making clear that if you need reproductive care in Massachusetts, you can get it close to your home, in the state with the best medical care in the world, with a health care provider you trust. I applaud Senator Kennedy for her unwavering advocacy for this legislation, my Senate colleagues for their support, the advocates who raised their voices, our colleagues in the House for their partnership, and the Governor for her signature today.'”

The bill will take effect in 90 days, joining Alaska, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont, in addition to the District Of Columbia. May the protection of reproductive freedom continue to spread.

Massachusetts Becomes 10th State To End Abortion Restrictions was originally published on blackamericaweb.com