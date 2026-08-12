Remy Ma Gets Back Outside at Romeo Hunte’s Birthday Bash

Source: ARPR Agency / ARPR Agency And naturally, the internet was buzzing. Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Remy’s verse went viral, and even spawned a TikTok challenge. The lyrics had listeners wondering if some of the lines were aimed at the relationship between her ex, Papoose, and Claressa Shields. Remy didn’t spell it out, but the speculation became part of the conversation surrounding the track. And if you’re wondering why Remy was celebrating with Romeo Hunte, the answer is fashion. Source: ARPR Agency / ARPR Agency Hunte has built the kind of celebrity clientele most designers spend a career chasing. Besides Remy Beyoncé, Zendaya, Ciara, Michelle Obama, Dwyane Wade, Lewis Hamilton, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving and Stevie Wonder are among the major names who have worn his designs, while Jennifer Hudson, Laverne Cox, Nick Jonas, Maluma and others have also stepped out in his work. Zendaya was one of the first major celebrities to put Hunte on the radar, after her longtime stylist Law Roach discovered his work. Beyoncé followed, including wearing a custom Hunte look that became one of the designer’s early career-defining moments. Michelle Obama has also worn his designs, helping cement Hunte’s reputation beyond the traditional fashion crowd.

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty His relationship with celebrity culture has been particularly significant to the growth of the brand, helping establish Hunte as a designer who can move comfortably between luxury fashion, Hollywood, sports and hip-hop. Outerwear remains one of Hunte’s calling cards, but his larger ambition is unmistakable: creating an American luxury language that can be worn by a woman walking a red carpet, an NBA star heading into the arena or a rapper stepping out in New York. The Brooklyn-born designer has spent more than a decade carving out that lane, combining luxury construction with streetwear, tailoring, denim, leather and the unmistakable attitude of New York. He was also the first Black designer to collaborate with Tommy Hilfiger, a relationship that became an important part of his development as a designer. Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty For his Fall 2026 collection, presented at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week in February, Hunte looked to Batman, late-’80s New York and classic American tailoring for inspiration. Trench coats, biker jackets, blazers and denim were blown up, reshaped and reworked with dramatic proportions, leather and sculptural details. And New York fashion is about to get even hotter. The Spring/Summer 2027 edition of New York Fashion Week runs September 10–15, with the preliminary calendar featuring roughly 70 shows and presentations From Beyoncé and Zendaya to Michelle Obama and some of the biggest names in hip-hop and professional sports, Romeo Hunte has made his clothes part of the culture rather than simply part of the fashion cycle. With another Fashion Week on the horizon, the anticipation is already building for what Romeo Hunte will unveil next. He has already shown the world what he can do. Now we’re waiting to see what breathtaking fashion magic he creates next. Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.