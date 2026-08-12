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10 Classic State Fair Rides Everyone Remembers

For generations of fairgoers, the fair has been more than just a strip of flashing lights and carnival games, it’s where summer memories are made. From the classic Ferris wheel views stretching across the fairgrounds to the stomach-dropping thrills of the newest coasters, these rides have become as much a part of fair tradition as corn dogs and deep-fried everything.

Most state fairs don’t change much year to year and that’s exactly the point. Fairgoers keep coming back to find their favorites right where they left them.

Whether you’re chasing nostalgia or building new traditions with your own kids, here’s a look back at the rides fans remember most from trips to the fair.

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The Ferris Wheel

The fair’s most enduring classic. A slow spin to the top rewards riders with a sweeping view of the fairgrounds and the surrounding skyline.