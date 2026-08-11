Source: General / BMN Entertainment

Two of the most influential dynasties in Southern Hip-Hop are joining forces for a massive night in Houston. The Cash Money & No Limit Tour is headed to Toyota Center on Friday, September 11, bringing together some of New Orleans’ biggest names for a celebration of the music that helped shape an era.

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Leading the Cash Money side is Birdman, the co-founder of the legendary label that helped introduce a generation of fans to the unmistakable New Orleans sound. He’ll be joined by Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and B.G., giving Houston fans a chance to hear classics from one of the most important periods in Cash Money history.

Representing No Limit is Master P, the mogul who turned No Limit Records into one of Hip-Hop’s most successful independent empires. The No Limit lineup includes Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Fiend, Mercedes, Choppa and Mr. Serv-On, bringing plenty of fan favorites from the label’s legendary late-’90s and early-2000s run.

The night will also feature Lil Boosie as a special guest, adding another Louisiana heavyweight to an already stacked lineup. With Cash Money and No Limit sharing the same stage, Houston fans can expect a night packed with Southern Hip-Hop classics, nostalgia and records that have remained staples in the culture for decades.

The Cash Money & No Limit Tour hits Toyota Center in Houston on Friday, September 11. Tickets are available through Toyota Center.

Cash Money & No Limit Tour Kicks Off in H-Town Sept. 11 was originally published on theboxhouston.com