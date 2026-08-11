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Christmas Day Sports Schedule 2026 | NBA and NFL Action

From marquee early tip-offs to a Sunday Night Football-style nightcap, there's genuinely something to watch from noon until midnight.

Published on August 11, 2026

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Christmas Day Sports Schedule 2026 | NBA and NFL Action

Nothing says Christmas morning quite like unwrapping presents, grabbing a plate of cinnamon rolls, and settling in for a day packed with basketball and football. This year’s holiday slate might be the best we’ve seen in a while, with the NBA rolling out its traditional five-game marquee showcase while the NFL squeezes in a full slate of its own thanks to Christmas landing midweek.

From marquee early tip-offs to a Sunday Night Football-style nightcap, there’s genuinely something to watch from noon until midnight.

Whether you’re a hoops purist, a die-hard football fan, or just someone looking for background noise while you assemble a kid’s new bike, here’s the full rundown of Christmas Day matchups and why each one matters.

RELATED | Netflix to Air NFL Christmas Day Games Live in 3 Season Streaming Deal

Spurs vs. Knicks — 12:00 PM

The Christmas slate opens with a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals, where the Knicks defeated the Spurs 4-1 to claim their first title since 1973, capping off one of the most thrilling Finals series in recent memory.

Packers vs. Bears — 1:00 PM

A Christmas Day edition of the NFL’s oldest rivalry — always chippy, always physical, and always must-watch no matter where either team sits in the standings.

Heat vs. Celtics — 2:30 PM

Two teams with real playoff aspirations and no shortage of history between them, this one should bring the intensity right out of the gate.

Bills vs. Broncos — 4:30 PM

A potential playoff seeding preview, with Buffalo’s high-powered offense squaring off against a Denver defense that’s been one of the league’s stingiest.

Sixers vs. Lakers — 5:00 PM

The NBA’s marquee Christmas window delivers a star-studded matchup that should draw eyes all over the country, Bron vs Luka.

Thunder vs. Wolves — 8:00 PM

A clash in the West, this one’s a showcase of speed, athleticism, and two teams that look poised for deep playoff runs.

Rams vs. Seahawks — 8:15 PM

Division rivals under the lights, with plenty on the line as both teams jockey for playoff positioning in the NFC.

Nuggets vs. Warriors — 10:30 PM

The nightcap closes out the day with a battle of contrasting styles — Denver’s methodical, big-man-driven offense against Golden State’s motion-heavy attack — sending everyone off to bed on a high note.

Christmas Day Sports Schedule 2026 | NBA and NFL Action was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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