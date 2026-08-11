How AI Scams Could Fool You | Techie Tuesday

Verify identities via video calls and secret family codewords

Never share security codes or click suspicious links, even from trusted companies

Keep accounts linked to mobile payment apps separate from main checking

Source: bankmini / Getty

Scammers are finding new ways to trick people, and Beyonce ATL wants listeners to think twice before trusting a message, phone call or social media account.

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During a recent conversation with Rickey Smiley, Beyonce shared tips for spotting scams, especially those involving fake relationships and celebrity impersonators. She said people should check for verified social media accounts and consider using video calls to confirm someone’s identity.

But even video calls aren’t always enough anymore. With artificial intelligence making it easier to create realistic fake videos, Beyonce suggested asking someone who you’re unsure about to put their hand in front of their face during a video call. She explained that the movement can sometimes expose an AI-generated image.

Rickey knows how believable these scams can be. He said people have approached him in places like Cincinnati and Florida claiming they were actually in relationships with him. Some even showed him text messages they believed came directly from him.

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The conversation took a funny turn when Rickey recalled one woman claiming he had sent her a message saying he wanted to “make love to James Cleveland.”

Beyonce also had an important warning for families. She recommended creating a secret family safe word that everyone knows. If someone receives a call from a person claiming to be a child or relative who needs help, asking for the safe word can help confirm whether the person is really who they claim to be.

Bank scams were another major concern. Beyonce told listeners never to give a security code to someone who calls claiming to be from their bank. Instead, hang up and call the bank directly using the number on the back of your debit card.

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She also warned against clicking links in unexpected text messages, even when they appear to come from major companies like Microsoft, Google or Apple. Her advice is to contact the company directly through its official website or app.

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Finally, Beyonce suggested keeping money connected to Cash App, Zelle and Apple Pay separate from the primary checking account where your paycheck is deposited. That extra step could help limit how much money scammers can access if one account is compromised.

Her message was simple: slow down, verify everything and never give out a security code just because someone says they’re calling from a company you trust.

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