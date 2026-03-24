Before You Send That Deposit, Watch for These Scam | Techie Tuesday

Scammers exploit urgency and convenience, often asking for deposits via untraceable payment methods like crypto and gift cards.

Verify identities, payment names, and engagement on profiles to spot warning signs of fake accounts with stolen content.

Take time to double-check information, avoid clicking suspicious links, and trust your instincts to protect yourself from financial losses.

Source: fadfebrian / Getty

Getting scammed online can happen to anyone—and Beyonce ATL wants people to know that even the most cautious individuals can come close to falling victim. During a recent segment, she shared a personal story about how she almost lost money while trying to book a hairstylist for her son.

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What started as a simple search quickly turned into a suspicious situation. After posting that she needed someone to do her son’s hair, multiple people responded right away, claiming they were available. At first glance, everything looked legitimate. The pages were filled with photos of hairstyles that appeared professional and well-done.

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“I almost did it,” she admitted, explaining that several people asked her to send half of the payment upfront as a deposit.

But something didn’t sit right. One stylist asked her to send payment through Zelle, but the name attached to the account didn’t match the name on the profile. That inconsistency raised immediate concerns.

“I said, ‘Why am I sending money to Brian when your name is Tasha?’” she recalled.

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When she asked to FaceTime the stylist to confirm their identity, the person refused. That was the final red flag that made her walk away from the situation.

After taking a closer look at the profiles, she noticed other warning signs. Many of the photos had no comments or engagement, which suggested they might have been stolen from other accounts. She also realized that several images were posted within the same short time frame—a common sign of fake pages created quickly using stolen content.

Beyonce ATL explained that scams like this are becoming more common, especially in industries that require deposits, such as hairstyling and makeup services. She warned that scammers rely on urgency and convenience, knowing people often want quick bookings.

She also shared important safety tips to help others avoid losing money. One of the biggest warnings involves payment methods like cryptocurrency, gift cards, and Zelle. These payment options are often difficult—or impossible—to trace or reverse once money is sent.

“If they ask you to send crypto or gift cards, don’t do it,” she stressed. “You can’t get your money back.”

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Another common scam involves fake emails pretending to be from companies like Netflix or delivery services. Instead of clicking suspicious links, she recommends going directly to the official website and entering tracking information manually.

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Beyonce ATL also encouraged people to share these tips with older family members who may be more vulnerable to scams. Taking time to verify information, confirm names, and ask questions can prevent costly mistakes.

Her message was simple: trust your instincts, double-check everything, and never rush into sending money.

“Protect yourself,” she said. “These people can wipe out your entire bank account if you’re not careful.”

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