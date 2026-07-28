Erick All Jr.'s Return Creates a Difficult Roster Decision At Tight End For The Cincinnati Bengals

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The Cincinnati Bengals are facing an important roster decision as they prepare for the 2026 NFL season, and one of the biggest question marks surrounds tight end Erick All Jr.

The Ohio native was selected by Cincinnati in the 2024 NFL Draft after showcasing his talent at both Michigan and Iowa. Known for his ability to block and make plays in the passing game, All was viewed as a potential long-term contributor to the Bengals’ offense. Unfortunately, injuries have slowed his development, limiting him to just nine games over his first two NFL seasons.

Now healthy and working his way back, All enters training camp looking to prove he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster. With competition at the tight end position, every practice and preseason snap will be critical as the Bengals evaluate who gives them the best chance to win.

While the offense continues to sort out its depth chart, Cincinnati has made major moves to strengthen the defense. The additions of standout defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen have transformed the Bengals’ defensive front, giving the team more size, strength, and experience as they look to compete for a championship in 2026.

Around Major League Baseball, trade rumors continue to swirl around Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who is widely expected to be moved before the trade deadline. His combination of power, speed, and elite defense makes him one of the most intriguing names on the market.

In fantasy basketball, experts continue to emphasize the importance of usage rate when evaluating players. A higher usage rate often translates into more scoring opportunities and fantasy production, making it one of the key metrics for managers preparing for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña continues to prove his value with consistent performances on both sides of the ball. His production at the plate and stellar defense have reinforced his status as one of the Astros’ most important players as they remain in the playoff hunt.

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For Bengals fans, however, the spotlight remains on Erick All Jr. If he can stay healthy and return to the form that made him one of college football’s most versatile tight ends, he could become an important piece of Cincinnati’s offense and give the Bengals another weapon as they chase a Super Bowl.

Erick All Jr.'s Return Creates a Difficult Roster Decision At Tight End For The Cincinnati Bengals was originally published on rnbcincy.com