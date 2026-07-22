Man Who Recruited Women For Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In Home

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

A man who recruited models for Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his home near Paris. So anyway, what are y’all doing for lunch today?

CNN reports that Daniel Siad’s body was found on Monday, though an autopsy is still needed to determine his cause of death. Siad’s name was all throughout the Epstein files, with it appearing over 2,000 times. Siad defended his relationship with Epstein in various interviews before his death, saying that he thought Epstein was a casting director for Victoria’s Secret.

“I trusted him and believed this guy was a professional person,” he told CNN. “I never heard anything from anyone I introduced to him who came back to me that they had a bad situation. I believed this guy is a professional person.”

That would be believable if they only met a few times, but Siad and Epstein were in contact for over a decade. After a decade of recruiting models and none of them appearing in a Victoria’s Secret catalog or fashion show, I think any reasonable person would conclude that this guy isn’t who he says he is.

“With time, one discovers that this individual committed atrocities; fortunately, I never introduced him to any minor or non-minor who was abused. I have nothing to reproach myself for,” Siad said in an interview on a French broadcast.

That’s great! Except for the fact that Siad also told CNN he had no reason to believe two women he personally recommended to Epstein, who said the financier had sexually abused them. Siad also acknowledged he was aware of Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute, but continued to work with him.

I guess Siad figured that Epstein paying him tens of thousands of dollars outweighed knowing that he was a convicted child sex offender. I’m just saying, I cut off a close friend after several women had said he was sexually harassing them. I feel like being a convicted sex offender is far worse and is a hard, moral line for most normal people who have even an ounce of decency.

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It’s not even like Epstein was hiding who he was in the messages he exchanged with Siad. In a 2018 email, Epstein asked Siad to find him a “good looking young assistant.” Siad responded with a picture of a woman he called very polite” who had “potential” as a “model” or “assistant.”

Epstein’s response? “Too old.”

So yeah, Siad totally sounds like he was a stand-up guy.

According to the Guardian, Siad was under investigation by French officials at the time of his death. Former Swedish model Ebba Karlsson accused Siad of raping her in 1990 when she was only 20 years old. Karlsson said Siad was going by a different name at the time and only recognized him as a result of his appearance in the Epstein files. Karlsson filed criminal allegations against Siad that accused him of rape and human trafficking earlier this year, allegations that Siad denied. Karlsson told the French newspaper AFP that Siad’s death was “very frustrating.”

“He was very close to being arrested. We worked so hard for this, trying to have justice,” Karlsson added.

It’s sad that Karlsson and the women affected by Siad’s actions won’t get the justice they deserve, but I’m not gonna lose sleep over the death of a trash human being.

SEE ALSO:

Federal Judge Unseals What’s Alleged To Be Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note

Judge Dismisses Trump’s Lawsuit Against WSJ Over Its Report On Jeffrey Epstein’s Birthday Card



Man Who Recruited Women For Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In Home was originally published on newsone.com