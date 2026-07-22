Why Cathy Hughes Says the Key to the City Isn’t Just for Her

Cathy Hughes received the Key to Washington DC, a rare honor reflecting her impact on the city.

Her goal has always been to give a voice to the Black community, not to build a large business.

Hughes' faith and dedication to service have guided her journey, leading to unexpected success.

Source: Cathy Hughes / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Urban One founder and media pioneer Cathy Hughes is celebrating a milestone that she says left her almost speechless.

✕

During a recent appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Hughes reflected on receiving the Key to the City of Washington, D.C., calling it one of the greatest honors of her life.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Although Hughes has received countless awards throughout her career, she said this recognition stands apart because it came from a city that became the foundation of Urban One’s success, even though she wasn’t born or raised there.

“I am inexplicably happy,” Hughes joked, playfully referencing a vocabulary lesson from the show’s previous broadcast before explaining just how much the honor meant to her.

She noted that Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was very selective about presenting Keys to the City during her time in office. Knowing that Bowser chose Hughes as the final recipient made the recognition even more meaningful.

“It just kind of leaves me speechless,” Hughes said. “I was not born here, I was not reared here, but yet the mayor picked me to receive her last key.”

Throughout the conversation, Hughes remained humble about her accomplishments, insisting that her goal was never to build the nation’s largest Black-owned multimedia company.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Failure is not a word that I have in my vocabulary,” she said. “Success and size were never my goal. Giving a voice to our community has always been my goal.”

Hughes explained that Urban One was founded with a simple but powerful mission: to create platforms where Black communities could tell their own stories from their own perspective.

She also shared how her faith has guided every step of her journey.

“I believe that when God gives you a vision, He also gives you the power to carry it out,” Hughes said. “When you are obedient to that message, you will be rewarded with success beyond your wildest imagination.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The conversation also turned personal when Hughes revealed that she battled cancer just three years ago. Now preparing to celebrate her 80th birthday next year, she said surviving that health challenge strengthened her belief that living with purpose has been one of life’s greatest blessings.

“When you really are on a mission, and that mission is pure of heart, then you’re rewarded in untold ways,” she said.

When asked what she hopes people remember about her legacy, Hughes didn’t mention awards, business achievements or financial success.

Related Article: Cathy Hughes Honored Among Media’s Most Powerful Titans

Related Article: 10 Fun Facts About Cathy Hughes — The Visionary Behind Urban One

“I dedicated my life to being of service to my people,” she said. “That’s all I want remembered.”

The interview also included plenty of laughter as Hughes teased Rickey Smiley and Da Brat like family. She joked about Rickey owing her another one of his home-cooked meals after preparing dinner for her years ago, prompting him to promise he’d make good on it soon.

While the lighthearted moments kept the conversation entertaining, Hughes’ message remained clear: true success isn’t measured by titles or accolades but by the lives you impact. After building one of the most influential Black-owned media companies in America, she says her greatest achievement has always been creating opportunities and making sure her community has a voice.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE