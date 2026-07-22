Cardi B Says She Feels Like She’s Being Stalked

Cardi B feels overwhelmed by nonstop attention from fans, media, and social media.

Cardi B compares her experience to Princess Diana's, who was relentlessly pursued by paparazzi.

Cardi acknowledges the price of fame but hopes for more privacy away from the spotlight.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Cardi B is speaking candidly about the downside of celebrity life, revealing that the constant attention from fans, media and social media has left her feeling overwhelmed.

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The Grammy-winning rapper recently shared a message with followers on her private Instagram broadcast channel, saying she feels like she’s being “stalked” because of the nonstop attention surrounding her life. Cardi compared her experience to that of the late Princess Diana, who spent years being relentlessly pursued by photographers before her tragic death in 1997.

“No lie I feel like I’m being stalked ..on some princess Diana shit ..let me sit , let breath ,let me chill!! BACK UP!!!” she wrote.

Princess Diana, one of the most photographed women in the world, died in a car crash in Paris while being chased by paparazzi, making Cardi’s comparison a reflection of how trapped she feels by constant public scrutiny.

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Later that day, Cardi expanded on those feelings during a series of Instagram Stories, where she also referenced pop star Britney Spears. Spears has spoken for years about the emotional impact of intense media coverage and invasive paparazzi attention during the height of her career.

Cardi explained that while she hears plenty of rumors about other celebrities, she notices the spotlight often shifts back to her.

“You know I got all the tea on these celebrities, I know who’s fucking who and what’s doing what,” Cardi said. “But guess what? Nobody reports about it. You wanna know why? Because nobody gives a fuck.”

She went on to say that nearly every move she makes seems to become a topic of conversation.

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“But when it comes to me, the Brim, I can’t even piss in a motherfucking cup, bitch,” she said. “You gotta take the good with the bad. It is what it is. People pay for this type of talk. Bringing the motherfucking drama.”

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Cardi has never been shy about sharing both the highs and lows of fame. Throughout her career, she has frequently addressed rumors, online criticism and the pressure of living much of her life in public. While she often jokes with fans and responds directly to critics, her latest comments suggest the nonstop attention is beginning to take a personal toll.

Despite the frustration, Cardi acknowledged that intense public interest is part of being one of the world’s biggest entertainers. Even so, she made it clear she’s hoping for more personal space and fewer eyes on her every move.

Her comments have sparked conversations online about the price of fame, with many fans expressing support and agreeing that even celebrities deserve moments of privacy away from the spotlight.

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