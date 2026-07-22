Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Wife Sues His Mother Over $1.2M Trust

Widow files lawsuit against actor's mother over unupdated trust that excludes her and their daughter

Widow claims actor intended to provide for family, but arrangements were unfinalized before his death

Court must decide if widow and daughter should be treated as omitted beneficiaries under Georgia law

Source: Variety / Getty

One year after the heartbreaking death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, a legal battle has emerged over the late actor’s estate. His widow, Tenisha Warner, has filed a lawsuit against his mother, Pamela Warner, arguing that she was left with no other option to protect the future of their daughter and secure the financial support she says Malcolm intended for his family.

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The lawsuit was filed Monday in DeKalb County Superior Court in Georgia, the same county where the family lived. According to court documents, Tenisha is seeking more than $1.2 million and asking the court to recognize both her and the couple’s 9-year-old daughter, MacKenzie, as omitted heirs under Malcolm’s estate.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner died on July 20, 2025, at the age of 54 after accidentally drowning while on vacation with his family in Costa Rica. Best known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, Warner became one of television’s most recognizable child stars during the show’s eight-season run. After the sitcom ended, he built a respected career in television, film, directing, music and podcasting.

In a statement released through her attorney, Tenisha said she spent the past year trying to resolve the estate privately while honoring what she believes were her husband’s wishes.

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She explained that Malcolm intended to provide for both her and their daughter, but said she has been left raising their child alone while dealing with what she described as a complicated estate. According to her statement, she decided to file the lawsuit because deadlines under the law could have affected her family’s ability to pursue their claims.

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The legal filing focuses on a trust Malcolm established in 1996, years before he married Tenisha or became a father. According to the complaint, the trust directs its assets entirely to other family members, with the majority designated for Pamela Warner and the remainder going to Malcolm’s father and his half-sister.

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Tenisha’s attorneys argue that because the trust was never updated after Malcolm’s marriage or the birth of his daughter, it does not reflect his later family responsibilities. The lawsuit also alleges that several financial arrangements Malcolm intended to complete for his wife and daughter were never finalized before his unexpected death.

Related Article: Malcolm-Jamal Warner Posthumously Honored With His Own Day In Atlanta

Related Article: No Lifeguards Were On Duty At Costa Rican Beach Where Malcolm-Jamal Warner Drowned

As a result, Tenisha is asking the court to determine that she and MacKenzie should be treated as omitted spouse and child beneficiaries under Georgia law. If successful, the ruling could allow them to receive a portion of the estate despite not being named in the decades-old trust.

Pamela Warner has not publicly responded to the lawsuit. The case now moves to the Georgia courts, where a judge will decide whether the trust should remain as written or whether Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow and daughter are legally entitled to a share of his estate.

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