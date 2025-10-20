Malcolm-Jamal Warner Posthumously Honored With His Own Day In Atlanta

Listen Live
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Honored With His Own Day In Atlanta

Published on October 20, 2025

Deadline Contenders Television Portrait Studio 2023
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is being posthumously recognized with his own day in his adopted home of Atlanta.

As reported by 11Alive, the Atlanta City Council will declare October 20 as “Malcolm-Jamal Warner Day.” The proclamation will be made “in recognition of his significant artistic contributions, his devotion to the Atlanta community, and his enduring legacy.”

The proclamation will note that The Cosby Show alum, who died at age 54 in a drowning accident in July, “became an integral presence in Atlanta’s creative community” and was a beloved fixture in the Atlanta arts scene.”

As previously reported, Warner’s ties to the city began during his time filming FOX’s The Resident, where he portrayed fan-favorite Dr. AJ “The Raptor” Austin. After the show ended in 2023, Warner continued to make his mark in the city as a poet, podcast host, and musician.

The council adds in the proclamation, “We encourage all Atlantans to reflect on the joy, creativity, and humanity Malcolm-Jamal Warner brought to the world.”

