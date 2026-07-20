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Heartwarming Moments From Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Heartwarming Moments From Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Kai Cenat's Streamer University was about more than the aura and clip farming; the 5-day-long semester showed off the human sides of the world's biggest streamers.

Published on July 20, 2026

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  • Benjy Chavez cooked carne asada for his fellow streamers, a hit event organized by Kai Cenat.
  • Markell Washington led a cheerleading squad that impressed everyone with their homecoming performance.
  • Ijustlovepuzzles received a $30k award to fix her teeth, a life-changing moment for the popular grandma streamer.
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If you’re like me and millions of other people who tuned into Kai Cenat’s Streamer University, you’ve spent the last five days overly invested in a digital world that combined Hogwarts, the hood (Suburb Baby), Carne Asada, and unexpected duos that felt like college friendships all over again.

MUST READ: Baddies We’re Watching: The Black Girl Streamers Taking Over Streamer University

This stream train is officially over, but the heartwarming moments from the event will live on forever. Here’s some of the top moments from Streamer University.

Benjy’s Carne Asada

When streamer Benjy Chavez walked into the dean of SU, Kai Cenat’s office, he had a simple request, can he make carne asada for his classmates. Kai not only said yes, he had pounds and pounds of beef shipped in to make Benjy’s dream come true. Combined with the help of the eager cafeteria staff at the school, Benjy’s Carne Asada was a hit.

The Cheerleading Squad

Led by Markell Washington, who went viral for making the most of his moment on stage with Megan Thee Stallion, the cheerleading squad at SU learned a cheer routine that they performed at the homecoming basketball game. Under Washington’s leadership, they impressed everyone with their choreography. Washington won Best Club Director at “graduation” for his efforts and it was well deserved.

Ijustlovepuzzles Wins Enough Money To Fix Her Teeth

I originally had IJustLovePuzzles up here for her charming interaction with streaming hunk Duke Dennis. Dennis visited the popular grandma in her dorm room and sis was giggling it up along with the chat. She praised how good he smelled and talked about his chocolate skin. But it was the moment she was presented the “Heart Of The Community” Award, with a 30k check with MSMotivator that we really were moved to tears. In her acceptance speech, she revealed with that money and the money she earned through streaming at SU, she will be able to get her smile fixed.

PlaqueBoy Max and Wardrobe’s Brotherhood

PlaqueBoy Max said he had a feeling he was going to be paired with streamer Wardrobe Winter, so when they eccentric young man walked into his room it was an instant match made in cyberspace. It took some ironing out, but PlaqueBoy and Wardrobe became the duo we didn’t know we needed. They navigated SU together, holding each other down and having each other’s backs. Wardrobe fiercely defended Max against streamer Ojay, who insulted Max’s sexuality during a controversial SU moment.

DreamDoll’s Manager Flys From NY To Bring Her A TVU Backpack

When streamer students showed up to campus, they all suffered “lag,” because the wifi wasn’t functioning correctly. But some streamers had an elite connection thanks to a $30,000 TVU book bag. According to the site, the bag harnesses next-gen modems and advanced cellular bonding for “the most reliable connection—anywhere.” DreamDoll got the surprised of her SU career when her manager Amber flew in from NY to surprise her with the bag leading DreamDoll, aka StreamDoll, to tears.

Jordyn Lucas Wins Over Silky’s Heart…Kind of.

All eyes were on our girl Jordyn Lucas, who has been rising the streamer ranks with her hilarious content, social interactions and personality. When she pulled up to SU, she and DreamDoll because a baddie duo as dorm mates. They played each other’s wing woman as well. Jordyn roped in Silky with her charm, making him laugh right out his gamer chair. He even wound up asking her to Homecoming.

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Heartwarming Moments From Kai Cenat's Streamer University was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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