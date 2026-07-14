Da Brat Explains Why She Felt Betrayed by Deb Antney

Da Brat and Deb Antney co-developed a TV show concept, but the network rejected it.

Da Brat later learned Antney was pitching the same concept without her involvement.

While hurt, Da Brat decided not to take legal action and wishes Antney success.

Source: Deb Antney and Da Brat / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Da Brat is setting the record straight about the controversy involving music executive Deb Antney, saying she felt deeply hurt after what she believes happened behind the scenes with a television show they once planned together.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During an emotional conversation on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the rapper explained that she never intended to create public drama but decided to speak out after her comments from Brat & Judy continued making headlines and sparked criticism online.

According to Da Brat, she and Antney had spent time developing ideas for a music boot camp-style reality series. She said the pair combined their ideas into one presentation and pitched the concept to WE tv, but the network ultimately decided not to move forward with it.

Things changed, she said, when she later contacted a television executive to revisit the project. Instead of scheduling a meeting with both women, Da Brat claims she was told Antney was already pitching the show on her own. She admitted the conversation caught her off guard and left her feeling betrayed.

“I automatically felt betrayed,” Da Brat said, explaining that she never received a call or text letting her know the project was moving forward without her involvement.

Although she initially tried to move on, Da Brat said her feelings resurfaced after she eventually watched Antney’s show and noticed what she believed were similarities to the concept they had originally developed together.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

She emphasized that she is not claiming full ownership of the idea, acknowledging that both women contributed to the original pitch. Instead, she said her frustration stems from believing their collaborative concept was presented without her knowledge.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Da Brat also addressed Antney’s public response, in which the longtime music manager denied stealing anyone’s idea and said the original show concept had been rejected years earlier. Antney expressed disappointment over the dispute and insisted she had done nothing wrong.

Despite their differing accounts, Da Brat said she is not looking for money, ownership of Antney’s series, or a legal battle. While she admitted speaking with an attorney at one point, she ultimately decided to let the matter go because she considers herself blessed and focused on her own projects.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She also pushed back against suggestions that she was sharing her story simply to generate attention. Da Brat pointed out that she and her wife personally financed their Facebook series, Brat & Judy, allowing them to fully own the content instead of relying on a television network. She said ownership has always been more important to her than chasing ratings or headlines.

Related Article: Judy Reveals How Many Women Da Brat Had to “Get Rid Of” in New Book: The Way Love Goes

Related Article: Da Brat Has Always Been That Girl—And Here Are Looks That Prove It

Closing the discussion, Da Brat said she wishes Antney success and holds no ill will toward her former collaborator. However, she stood by her version of events and made it clear she has no plans to continue discussing the issue publicly.

“I’m done with it,” she said. “I’m not talking about it anymore.”

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE