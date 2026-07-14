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Suspect Named in Fatal Stabbing of Rising Houston Rapper

Published on July 14, 2026

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Cincinnati Police Downtown
Source: WKRC / WKRC

Houston police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of rising rapper Judy World.

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According to authorities, a woman has been charged with manslaughter following the deadly stabbing that claimed the rapper’s life. The arrest comes just days after news of Judy World’s death sent shockwaves through Houston’s Hip-Hop community, where fans, artists, and supporters flooded social media with tributes.

Investigators say the stabbing happened during an altercation. Judy World was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Police have not released additional details about what led to the confrontation, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing a manslaughter charge. Authorities have not announced whether additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

Judy World had been building a name for herself in Houston’s rap scene, earning respect for her music and growing fanbase. Following her death, fellow artists and fans shared heartfelt messages remembering her talent and expressing condolences to her family.

The arrest marks an important step in the case, but many questions surrounding the incident remain unanswered. Houston police are continuing to gather evidence and are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

Suspect Named in Fatal Stabbing of Rising Houston Rapper was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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