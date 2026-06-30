50 Cent Reportedly Booked for Trump Jr.’s Private Club

50 Cent booked to perform at Donald Trump Jr.'s private club in D.C.

50 Cent previously distanced himself from politics, citing divisiveness

Club has hosted high-profile political events and figures

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Rapper 50 Cent is reportedly scheduled to perform at Executive Branch, the exclusive private club co-owned by Donald Trump Jr., according to a report from the Daily Beast.

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The performance is expected to take place on July 3, one day before Independence Day celebrations tied to America’s upcoming 250th anniversary. Located in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., Executive Branch has become a popular destination for influential political figures, business leaders, and invited guests.

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The club was founded by Donald Trump Jr. alongside financiers Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk of 1789 Capital. Membership reportedly costs $500,000 per year, making it one of the country’s most exclusive private venues.

Sources told the Daily Beast that 50 Cent is the latest major artist to perform there. Previous musical guests have reportedly included Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland.

The reported booking has attracted attention because of comments 50 Cent made last year about avoiding politics. During an October 2024 appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed that he had turned down a $3 million offer to perform at a Donald Trump campaign rally at Madison Square Garden.

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At the time, he explained that he preferred to stay out of political events because they often divide people and place celebrities in the middle of heated debates.

“I’m afraid about politics,” he said during the interview, adding that someone will always strongly disagree no matter what position a public figure takes.

He also referenced Kanye West while explaining why he wanted to avoid political controversy, saying he had seen how quickly public opinion could shift.

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50 Cent’s relationship with Trump has changed over the years. In 2019, he said he declined an invitation to attend Trump’s inauguration, explaining that “every dollar is not a good dollar.” The following year, he briefly expressed support for Trump before later distancing himself from those comments after facing backlash online.

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Executive Branch has also earned attention for hosting high-profile political gatherings. The private club has welcomed lawmakers, administration officials, media personalities, and business executives following major White House events.

Neither 50 Cent nor his management has publicly commented on the reported July 3 performance. However, if the appearance goes ahead as planned, it will likely spark renewed discussion about the rapper’s evolving relationship with politics and one of Washington’s most exclusive social clubs.

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