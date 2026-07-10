Candace Parker Blasts Caitlin Clark’s Terrible All-Star Ranking As Republicans Demand Answers For “Attacks”

Caitlin Clark finds herself at the center of more controversy as WNBA legend Candace Parker calls out current WNBA players who voted Clark as the 11th-best guard for the 2026 All-Star Game.

“It’s also kinda crazy. I wholeheartedly believe that there need to be some rules with the WNBA players, because this is getting out of hand. Caitlin Clark [being] voted 11th-best guard by WNBA players—that’s crazy,” Parker said to Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston, Parker’s co-host on the Post Moves podcast.

Parker later added: “I think people need to look at themselves in the mirror and realize you’ve got some insecurities, if you’re sitting down and putting Caitlin Clark as the 11th-best guard. Y’all need to go to a therapist and figure out what childhood issues you have, ’cause if you’re sitting there, and looking at yourself in the mirror, and putting her at the 11th-best guard… like c’mon.”

But X had heat for the WNBA voters, Candace Parker’s All-star picks and the news that a Senator is pushing legislation to hold the WNBA responsible for not protecting Clark.