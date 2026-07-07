Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Moved Back in With Husband Will Smith 2 Years Ago

Will and Jada have been married since 1997 and have spoken publicly about the unique path their marriage has taken.

The couple was separated since 2016 but continued to appear together publicly, with their relationship evolving rather than ending.

Recent reports suggest Will and Jada are once again building a shared life under one roof while remaining focused on family and supporting each other.

Source: Neil Mockford

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly sharing a home again after spending years living separately, according to a new report.

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An insider told PEOPLE that Jada moved back in with her husband about two years ago. The source said the longtime couple is in a good place, adding that they love each other and remain dedicated to supporting one another despite the ups and downs they have experienced throughout their relationship.

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Will, 57, and Jada, 54, have been married since 1997 and have often spoken publicly about the unique path their marriage has taken. In 2023, Jada surprised many fans when she revealed that she and Will had actually been separated since 2016, even though they continued to appear together publicly. At the time, she explained that their relationship had evolved rather than ended, saying they were still trying to determine what their future together would look like.

Even while living apart, the pair continued to show up for each other during important family moments. A previous report stated that they were still together despite maintaining separate homes for several years.

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Most recently, the couple reunited publicly during Paris Fashion Week in June while supporting their son, Jaden Smith, at the Christian Louboutin Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show. Will and Jada posed together alongside their daughter Willow Smith, Will’s eldest son Trey Smith, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The family appearance sparked renewed interest in the couple’s relationship.

The two were also reportedly together over the Fourth of July holiday in Philadelphia. According to the source, Will had been scheduled to perform during the city’s celebration, but severe weather delayed the event. He eventually took the stage alongside The Roots around 2 a.m. after the delay. The insider added that Jada was by his side throughout the evening, as she has consistently been over the years.

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Jada has never hidden the fact that marriage has required continuous work. While promoting her memoir Worthy in 2023, she spoke openly about the deep bond she and Will continue to share. She said their love for one another has never disappeared and expressed her commitment to standing beside him while allowing each of them the space to grow individually.

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Earlier this year, another source maintained that the couple was still together despite continuing to live in separate residences. They also celebrated Jada’s 54th birthday as a family in September 2025, with Will among those joining the celebration.

Although Will and Jada’s relationship has never followed a traditional path, recent reports suggest they are once again building a shared life under one roof while remaining focused on family and supporting each other every step of the way.

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