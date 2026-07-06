Big Tigger Announces Break From V-103 Morning Show To Focus On Family And Legal Matters

Legal issues and public scrutiny surrounding Big Tigger's personal life lead to his show departure

Co-host Francesca Amiker files federal defamation lawsuit against Big Tigger's wife over social media posts

Big Tigger also faces criminal charges of aggravated battery and child cruelty from a June incident

Atlanta radio host Big Tigger says he is stepping away from his morning radio show as ongoing legal issues and increased public scrutiny surrounding his personal life continue to unfold.

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, shared the news in a statement posted to social media on Sunday, July 5, explaining that he wants to dedicate his attention to his family while allowing his attorneys to handle the legal matters involving him.

“For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview,” Morgan wrote. “But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation.”

He said he will be taking a leave from The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103 while he deals with the ongoing situation. He also maintained that he has done nothing wrong.

His announcement follows a federal defamation lawsuit filed last week by his morning show co-host, Francesca Amiker, against Morgan’s wife, Alicia Brown.

Court documents filed June 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia allege that Brown either made or directed social media posts falsely accusing Amiker of having an affair with Morgan. The lawsuit also claims the posts suggested Amiker’s relationship with Morgan helped her land her position at V-103.

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Amiker has denied those allegations. According to the complaint, she and Morgan have a strictly professional relationship and began working together after she joined the morning show in May.

The lawsuit further alleges that Brown shared an Instagram video showing what appeared to be a facial injury while tagging Amiker’s account, falsely suggesting that Amiker was responsible for Brown’s injuries or connected to violence against her.

Amiker claims the posts harmed her reputation, exposed her to harassment and threats, and cost her professional opportunities. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorney’s fees, and a jury trial.

Morgan’s decision to step away from the show also comes several weeks after his June 20 arrest by the Sandy Springs Police Department. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

Jail records show Morgan was released on bond the same day. The charges are tied to an alleged incident that took place on June 9.

Morgan has denied any wrongdoing, and the criminal case is still pending.

Big Tigger Announces Break From V-103 Morning Show To Focus On Family And Legal Matters was originally published on bossip.com