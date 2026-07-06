Trump Posts Altered Air Force One Image Targeting Barack and Michelle Obama

Trump posted a digitally altered image of the Obamas boarding Air Force One with graffiti and Arabic text.

Critics argued the image plays into racial stereotypes and is another example of Trump's attacks on the Obamas.

This is not the first time Trump has shared edited images involving the Obamas, which have drawn widespread criticism.

Source: MAGALI COHEN / Getty

President Donald Trump is drawing fresh criticism after sharing a digitally altered image of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on social media.

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The image, posted Sunday, shows the Obamas smiling and waving as they board an Air Force One that has been covered in fake graffiti. The edited plane includes phrases such as “Yes We Can,” Obama’s signature campaign slogan, along with “Obama” and “BLM,” a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement. It also features the Arabic phrase “alhamdulillah,” which translates to “praise be to God.”

The post quickly made the rounds online, with many critics arguing that the combination of graffiti and other elements plays into long-standing racial stereotypes. Others viewed it as another example of Trump’s repeated attacks on the former first family.

The president has frequently criticized Barack Obama throughout the years, both politically and personally. He was one of the most prominent voices behind the false claim that Obama was not born in the United States, and his social media posts have often singled out the former president.

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This isn’t the first time Trump’s posts about the Obamas have sparked controversy this year. In February, during Black History Month, an edited image showing Barack and Michelle Obama as primates appeared on his Truth Social account. The post was later deleted after drawing widespread criticism from civil rights groups and lawmakers from both parties. A staff member was ultimately blamed for publishing it, though Trump never apologized for the incident.

The latest post also comes just days after Trump introduced a redesigned Air Force One during a recent trip. The Boeing 747-800, reportedly gifted by Qatar and valued at around $400 million, now features a new paint scheme that replaces the traditional light blue exterior with a navy-blue underside accented by red and gold stripes.

Last month, Trump also shared another altered image involving Obama, this time depicting the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago surrounded by trash and topped with what appeared to be a giant garbage bag. The edited image was accompanied by criticism of the future library.

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Neither the White House nor representatives for Barack and Michelle Obama had publicly responded to Sunday’s post.

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Trump had no scheduled public events Sunday and spent the day at his golf club in Virginia after attending Independence Day celebrations in Washington the night before. He is expected to travel to Turkey this week for a summit with NATO allies.

While political rivals often exchange sharp criticism, Trump’s latest post has once again fueled debate

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